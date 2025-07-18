Photo: Danica Patrick soaks the sun in peach bikini amid her ‘another day’ at the beach

Danica Patrick retired from professional racing in 2018 and has since moved on to become a social media sensation. She has amassed over a million followers on Instagram and often keeps her fans updated about her recent ventures. She recently shared an image of herself at the beach.

Ad

The 43-year-old became a racing driver in the premier leagues in 2005 when she joined IndyCar. The Wisconsin-born driver was picked up by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, where she earned the Rookie of the Year award for her impressive performances around the calendar.

Patrick claimed her maiden victory in 2008 and earned a huge amount of stardom in the following years, which motivated her to move to NASCAR and try the stock car racing sphere. With her racing career coming to an end in 2018, the former racer soon became an active voice on social media.

Ad

Trending

Though her social media is often decorated with her dogs taking the spotlight on multiple occasions, the 43-year-old often updates about her fun outings. In her latest picture in a peach bikini, she wrote:

"Another day, another beach 🏖️"

Danica Patrick's Instagram story on July 17 | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Patrick has now become a motorsport pundit in both the F1 and IndyCar spheres.

Ad

Danica Patrick shares her thought process behind becoming a racing driver

Danica Patrick at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2018 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick is the most decorated female racer in both open-wheel and stock car racing spheres. However, it was never easy for her to make it into the paddock, as motorsports had been dominated by men for the past century.

Ad

Despite the statistics against her, the 43-year-old was able to make it to the top ranks of racing. Reflecting on her clear ambitions and determination, being the key factor behind her successful entrance into the top league of racing, Patrick said, via FOX Sports:

"The only thing I thought when I was young, as I was coming up through racing, is I just thought to myself that if can make it, it'll be a big deal. But I don't know what that meant. I didn't really put a lot of imagery to or ideas to what it would be to be a big deal.

Ad

"I just knew it'd be a big deal because it was just something that hadn't really happened. Women had been in racing, but to do well is like a whole other thing."

On the other hand, since her retirement, Danica Patrick has been a proactive voice in the political field as well. She backed Donald Trump en route to him becoming the 47th US President and has often shared glowing admiration of the 79-year-old on social media on multiple occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.