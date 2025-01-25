"Photos don't lie": Marco Andretti makes his feelings known following 'huge' dominance over boxing promoter

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti uploaded a story on his Instagram on January 24, 2025, as he uploaded a picture of himself in a game against a professional boxing promoter. The 37-year-old shared a picture of the same with the caption revealing that he won the game. However, it wasn't just an ordinary game of boxing or a physical sport for that matter.

Marco Andretti took on boxing promoter and CEO of the Heavyweight Factory Kris Lawrence in a game of chess. The IndyCar driver uploaded a photo of himself and Lawrence sitting in a room next to a beach as the latter reset the chess board after his defeat.

As Kris was resting the board, Marco Andretti celebrated his win as the American had his hand up in the air in the uploaded picture. Marco was dressed in a teal pullover whereas Kris flaunted a white T-shirt paired with black shorts. Revealing how big of a win it was for Andretti, the caption read:

“Photos don't lie! Huge win today against @theheavyweightfactory😃😂♟️♟️♟️♟️♟️”

Image credits: Instagram/@marcoandretti

Marco Andretti and his fiance Billie Jo Powers recently shared pictures from the Vice City escape. Their four-month-old daughter Miura is also featured in those pictures. The Andretti family met up with Scott Dixon's wife Emma in Miami, who met Miura for the first time and shared pictures on her Instagram about the same.

A day prior to meeting up with Emma Davies Dixon, Marco uploaded a story on his Instagram revealing Miura's reaction to taking her first-ever flight. He uploaded a couple of pictures, one revealing the special balloon decor for his daughter’s first flight and then Miura's reaction upon landing.

The Heavyweight Factory is a boxing gym in Miami, Florida with Kris Lawrence also currently residing in Vice City. As Marco took the trip to Florida, he possibly met with Kris to catch up and a chess match.

Scott Dixon's wife Emma on “finally meeting” Marco Andretti’s daughter Miura

Marco Andretti, his fiance Billie Jo, and daughter Miura met up with Emma Davies in Miami Florida as Scott Dixon's wife uploaded pictures on her Instagram. She shared a selfie of the Andretti family and herself sitting across a table as they dined at the Carpacio Bal Harbour Restaurant. The caption read,

“Finally meeting little Miura💕 the sweetest”

Image credits: Instagram/@billiejopowers

Billie Jo Powers reshared the story on her profile as well as uploaded a video of Miura enjoying her time in Emma’s arms as the IndyCar driver's wife moved around to entertain the four-month-old. The caption read,

“Miura and Emma take Miami @emmadaviesdixon”

Image credits: Instagram/@billiejopowers

With the off-season under, the Andretti family took to the beaches of Florida to escape the chilly weather of Northern US states. The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd with Marco Andretti securing a seat for the Indy 500 with MAPEI sponsoring the entry.

