Scott McLaughlin has a four-word reaction on “TO THE MOON” drop

Scott McLaughlin's new "TO THE MOON" merch was dropped with a hint of Thirsty3s in the background. The New Zealander gave a four-word reaction to his merchandise, getting his fans ready for the racing action in May.

When McLaughlin signed his contract extension with Team Penske, he used the phrase "TO THE MOON" in his announcement. Moreover, this slogan stuck around in his 2025 campaign, and his latest merch drop utilized the phrase in the new apparel.

Witnessing this, Scott McLaughlin hyped up his fans by building up anticipation for May, when three races will be held, including the all-elusive Indy 500. Ecstatic with the new merchandise lineup, the Team Penske driver wrote on X:

"Get set for May!!!!"

On the other hand, McLaughlin has been a title contender for the past few seasons and is considered a force to be reckoned with this year.

Scott McLaughlin opens up about the new challenges in his life amidst IndyCar title bid

Scott McLaughlin at the INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The New Zealander had welcomed his first child over the off-season last year and had not been on the racing radar for a while. Scott McLaughlin started the 2025 IndyCar season with a pole position at the first round. Though he was unable to convert it into a victory, he showcased his prowess behind the wheel.

Ahead of the 2025 season, McLaughlin shared how his life had changed, but his desire to win the IndyCar title was still alive, and he said, via IndyCar:

"I feel like I've lost all my habits that I had in touring cars. I feel very – with my fitness and all that stuff, my neck and stuff that is outside of the car, I feel very comfortable with. I also know a lot of faces in here. I know what this day is all about. I know what airports to fly into. It's just like so many different things that you come to a new place that you forget how easy it is.

"But I feel a lot more comfortable now. I think you've just got to do it your own way... I think you need a couple wins. But consistency is key, and we all know that. But you've got to eliminate those big bad results, and we had a few of them last year, which really hurt."

Meanwhile, Scott McLaughlin is still the lead Team Penske driver in the championship standings, a trend that started in the 2023 season. This emphasizes Josef Newgarden and Will Power's performances within the team.

Though McLaughlin and Newgarden have achieved a pole and a podium, respectively, the same cannot be said for Power, who is yet to achieve any of these results with the extra burden of his contract running out this year.

