Sophia Floersch shares scenic snowy trail run ahead of 2025 Indy NXT debut

Former Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch who is set to make her Indy NXT debut this year recently shared part of her training regimen on social media ahead of the season-opener in St. Petersburg. In December 2024, she officially joined the Indy NXT grid with HMD Motorsports, marking her transition to the American junior open-wheel series.

Sophia Floersch, known for her strong racing background, will be driving for HMD Motorsports this season. She made history as the first woman to score points in the FIA Formula 3 Championship and has also competed in endurance racing, securing podium finishes in the European Le Mans Series LMP2 class.

She has already shown promising speed in pre-season testing. Her skills were on full display during test sessions at Sebring International Raceway in Florida this past January. She recently uploaded a video on her Instagram story where she was seen running on a beautiful snowy trail. The clip featured the song Sure Thing by Artox, Alert, and Jairos in the background.

Sophia Floersch's story - Source: via @sophiafloerch on Instagram

During the Sebring test, she posted the fifth-fastest lap time, staying within half a second of Dennis Hauger, who led the timesheets and is already being considered a strong contender for the 2025 Indy NXT title in his debut season with Andretti Global. Floersch was also the fastest among her HMD teammates, finishing just ahead of Caio Collet, the 2024 Indy NXT Rookie of the Year.

Following two final days of testing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, she shared a collection of images and videos on Instagram. Her post included a selfie and a look at her 2025 race car livery. She expressed her anticipation for the start of the season in St. Petersburg, writing:

"Two more test days in the books 📚 Next time we are in the car is for the first round in St.Pete 🇺🇸💨 LFG ☄️ @hmdmotorsports @indynxt."

Floersch has been adapting well to the American racing scene and is expected to perform just as well as she did in the lower Formula categories.

Sophia Floersch reacted to the IndyCar promo featuring Josef Newgarden

Sophia Floersch recently showed her enthusiasm for IndyCar’s latest promotional campaign, which aired during the Super Bowl on February 9. She reposted the 45-second clip featuring two-time IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden on her Instagram story.

The commercial was one of three that FOX aired during the event. The network took over as IndyCar’s official broadcaster in 2025, replacing NBC. Floersch praised FOX’s approach, saying the promotional videos captured the essence of American racing culture.

"That's America. That's how to promote our sport. LOVE IT!," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Sophia Floersch is not the only female driver joining Indy NXT in 2025. She will be competing alongside Hailie Deegan, who previously raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Deegan parted ways with AM Racing mid-season in 2024 after struggling to deliver strong results. Both drivers will be aiming to make a good initial impression in their rookie season to establish themselves for a shot at the premier class of American open-wheel racing.

