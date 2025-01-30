"Taylor Swift is an IndyCar fan through Travis" - Conor Daly recalls memorable Indy 500 meeting with Chiefs star ahead of Super Bowl 2025

IndyCar driver Conor Daly recently spoke about NFL star Travis Kelce and her pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift being fans of the American racing series. He recalled his meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs star at the prestigious Indy 500 a few years ago.

Daly, who has signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 season, spoke about his failed Super Bowl 2025 expectations of watching the Buffalo Bills take on the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, both teams succumbed in their respective conference championship games.

The Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 23-55 in the NFC and the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 29-32 in the AFC. Daly spoke about his disappointment on his Speed Street podcast but was elated to have known Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who will compete for his fourth Super Bowl against the Eagles on February 10.

"I have a Chiefs helmet here too. The Chiefs training staff love motor racing. There's a lot of great race fans. Travis Kelce... we had a great time together after the Indy 500 a few years ago. Sadly, he probably doesn't remember that now. But I have a lot of respect for Travis."

Daly also spoke about Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift and how the 'Blank Space' singer caught the IndyCar bug from her boyfriend.

"He's probably one of the most famous men in the world currently because of his wonderful girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Shoutout Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift is an IndyCar fan through Travis. We're gonna go ahead and say that because Travis loves the Indy 500. He had a great time there. I witnessed him having a great time there."

Kelce and Swift recently made headlines for sharing an emotional moment while celebrating the Chiefs winning the AFC championship. Rumors of the couple planning to buy a house in Kansas City have been doing rounds on the internet.

The crossovers between NFL and IndyCar are only expected to go up with FOX Sports making an elaborate plan to cross-promote their sports properties.

When IndyCar surprised Taylor Swift with a special welcome during her Eras Tour in Indiana

The final leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in the US was held in Central Indiana. The 14-time Grammy winner held three concerts from November 1 to 3, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is the heart of IndyCar and hosts the series' premier event, the Indy 500, partnered with Bell Racing HQ to debut 11 Eras-themed helmets and a show car to welcome her to the city.

Swift's association with IndyCar dates further back to the 2015 season. The No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing car of 2004 champion, Tony Kanaan, had an image of her during the double-header Detroit race weekend. This move by CGR's entertainment partner, Big Machine Records, was to promote their talent Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour.

