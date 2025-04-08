"That'll be the 10% Tariff on UK imports": IndyCar presenter Will Buxton takes a dig at US president Donald Trump's tariff policy

IndyCar presenter Will Buxton took a sly dig at US President Donald Trump's new tariff policy by making a joke that there will now be a 10% tariff levied on him as he returns back from the United Kingdom. The Trump administration announced a 10% tariff on all UK exports to the US on Wednesday, amid the President's reciprocal trade policy.

Ad

Will Buxton has quickly started to make his name in the United States, after having moved over from his native United Kingdom to cover IndyCar as lead commentator for FOX Sports. The Briton was previously working as the host on F1TV, and had been working in F1 for almost all of his career.

But after FOX took over the broadcasting rights for IndyCar from the 2025 season onwards, they approached Buxton to lead their commentary team, alongside former IndyCar drivers James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell. The 44-year-old has already settled into his new role, and has gathered support from fans after just two races of the new season.

Ad

Trending

After the Thermal Club GP, Buxton presumably went back home to the United Kingdom, as there has been a three-week gap to the next round in Long Beach. But the Briton shared that he has returned back to the US on Monday via his Instagram.

Sharing an image after arriving in Los Angeles on Monday, Buxton shared the details of his long journey back from the UK, along with a hilarious dig at Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Ad

"Hello my lovely LA. It's been a while. 10.5 hour flight. 1.5 hour passport queue. That'll be the 10% tariff on UK imports I guess"

Screen grab from Will Buxton's instagram story [via instagram/wbuxtonofficial]

Will Buxton and the whole FOX team will be hoping for a much better weekend this time around for the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Ad

During the last event at Thermal, a power outage caused all coverage during the main race on Sunday to black out for over 10 laps, which brought a lot of criticism towards IndyCar's new broadcasters.

Will Buxton shares hilarious interpretation of Conor Daly's new JHR livery

Will Buxton posing for a photo with fans at the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Will Buxton shared his interpretation of what the new branding on Conor Daly's Juncos Hollinger Racing livery meant, via his Instagram story. The American driver will be sponsored by pharmaceutical company Mankind for the IndyCar races at Long Beach, Detroit, and Madison, and his livery for these events was revealed on Monday.

Ad

JHR revealed the pink #76 livery, which has a unique 'Tired of pricks?' branding on the sidepod.

Ad

Buxton reshared the post, and said he felt the unconventional branding on the livery was pointed towards the current state of social media.

Screen grab from Will Buxton's instagram story [via instagram/wbuxtonofficial]

Conor Daly has continued with JHR for the 2025 IndyCar season, after having joined them for five races last season as well. The American struggled with a few sponsorship issues at the start of the season but seems to have found his way around any monetary issues to compete in the ongoing season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More