Tony Kanaan shares adorable pictures with his son as the father-son duo enjoy Minecraft movie night

Tony Kanaan gave a heartwarming glimpse into his life away from the racetrack as he shared an adorable photo with his son during what appeared to be a movie night. The IndyCar icon posted a snapshot with his youngest son, Max, as the duo enjoyed a movie together.
The Arrow McLaren team principal, who apparently appeared to be caught up in the frenzy of the new Minecraft movie, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his youngest son in what can be dubbed a father-son movie night. In the photo shared on his Instagram story, Tony Kanaan added the simple caption:
“Minecraft movie.”
The 2013 Indy 500 winner has been very active and open to sharing moments with his family on his social media. Only recently did the Brazilian motorsport icon share a photo of a moment with his daughter, Nina, on the occasion of her birthday. The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter with a post captioned:
“My sweet Nina, you’re growing up so fast! But no matter how big you get, there will always be time for ice cream with Dad. 🍦❤️”
Shifting the focus to the racetrack, Tony Kanaan will aim to clinch his first victory as team principal of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. The 50-year-old tasted pole position at the Thermal Club Grand Prix when Pato O’Ward went fastest in qualifying.
However, the excitement that came with the pole position success was largely cut short by an exquisite display from Alex Palou, who clinched victory at the Palm Springs race. The Papaya-colored team’s last win in the IndyCar series was at the Milwaukee Mile Grand Prix in 2024, with Gavin Ward as team principal.
Tony Kanaan celebrates McLaren's performance after podiums in Suzuka
Tony Kanaan recently celebrated McLaren’s Formula 1 team following their podium finishes at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Woking-based outfit clinched double podiums with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Suzuka circuit.
Kanaan, who has never hidden his love for F1, took to his Instagram story to reshare a post congratulating the duo alongside an applaud emoji.
The Japanese Grand Prix, which was the most recent race on the F1 calendar, was won by Max Verstappen, who brilliantly kept the McLaren duo at bay throughout the 53-lap race. The Red Bull driver had also clinched pole position during qualifying for the race event.
The McLaren team currently leads the Constructors' Championship in F1, and Kanaan, who during his active racing years had a stint in the European open-wheel racing series as a test driver with the BAR Formula One team, has never shied away from expressing his thoughts on the series. The podium finishes for the iconic Papaya-colored team in Japan come on the heels of Arrow McLaren's impressive double podium finish at the recent Thermal Club Grand Prix in IndyCar.