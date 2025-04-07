Tony Kanaan shares adorable pictures with his son as the father-son duo enjoy Minecraft movie night

Tony Kanaan gave a heartwarming glimpse into his life away from the racetrack as he shared an adorable photo with his son during what appeared to be a movie night. The IndyCar icon posted a snapshot with his youngest son, Max, as the duo enjoyed a movie together.

Ad

The Arrow McLaren team principal, who apparently appeared to be caught up in the frenzy of the new Minecraft movie, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his youngest son in what can be dubbed a father-son movie night. In the photo shared on his Instagram story, Tony Kanaan added the simple caption:

“Minecraft movie.”

Tony Kanaan's story with his son watching the Minecraft movie - Source: via @tkanaan on Instagram

The 2013 Indy 500 winner has been very active and open to sharing moments with his family on his social media. Only recently did the Brazilian motorsport icon share a photo of a moment with his daughter, Nina, on the occasion of her birthday. The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter with a post captioned:

Ad

Trending

“My sweet Nina, you’re growing up so fast! But no matter how big you get, there will always be time for ice cream with Dad. 🍦❤️”

Ad

Shifting the focus to the racetrack, Tony Kanaan will aim to clinch his first victory as team principal of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. The 50-year-old tasted pole position at the Thermal Club Grand Prix when Pato O’Ward went fastest in qualifying.

However, the excitement that came with the pole position success was largely cut short by an exquisite display from Alex Palou, who clinched victory at the Palm Springs race. The Papaya-colored team’s last win in the IndyCar series was at the Milwaukee Mile Grand Prix in 2024, with Gavin Ward as team principal.

Ad

Tony Kanaan celebrates McLaren's performance after podiums in Suzuka

Tony Kanaan recently celebrated McLaren’s Formula 1 team following their podium finishes at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Woking-based outfit clinched double podiums with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Suzuka circuit.

Kanaan, who has never hidden his love for F1, took to his Instagram story to reshare a post congratulating the duo alongside an applaud emoji.

Ad

Tony Kanaan celebrated the McLaren F1 team's performance following their podium finishes at the Japanese Grand Prix - Source: via @tkanaan on Instagram

The Japanese Grand Prix, which was the most recent race on the F1 calendar, was won by Max Verstappen, who brilliantly kept the McLaren duo at bay throughout the 53-lap race. The Red Bull driver had also clinched pole position during qualifying for the race event.

The McLaren team currently leads the Constructors' Championship in F1, and Kanaan, who during his active racing years had a stint in the European open-wheel racing series as a test driver with the BAR Formula One team, has never shied away from expressing his thoughts on the series. The podium finishes for the iconic Papaya-colored team in Japan come on the heels of Arrow McLaren's impressive double podium finish at the recent Thermal Club Grand Prix in IndyCar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More