Will Power laughs off high expectations of Helio Castroneves' Daytona 500 debut

Will Power and Helio Castroneves have raced each other for over a decade. With the latter making an appearance at the 2025 Daytona 500, which ended catastrophically bad, the two-time IndyCar champion hysterically laughed off the Brazillian driver's efforts.

Ad

Castroneves has had a revered IndyCar career but has never been able to win the elusive championship. However, he has won the Indy 500 four times, tied for the record of the most victories at the Indianapolis 500.

On the other hand, his former rival Will Power only has a solitary win at the infamous race but has two championships in his cabinet. With the Brazillian driver ending his rut in the open-wheel racing scene, he decided to venture into the world of NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

However, Helio Castroneves was met with disappointment as he was unable to qualify for the race in Daytona. Despite this, he got an exception under the OEP rule and started from the back of the pack.

Castroneves made an impressive charge up to the front of the field before getting taken out on lap 72, and ending his day early at the office. Sharing his thoughts on the 49-year-old's bad luck, Will Power said (via Pit Pass Indy podcast):

Ad

"Well you know what—when he said he was going to do the Daytona 500, I said Helio [Castroneves] is a type of guy that would win that race, come out, and just be lucky and you know cease part... Nah, that did not happen [laughingly]. Yeah, but I think he would have fun no matter what though."

Ad

Ad

Power has been racing in the premier open-wheel category in the US for two decades.

Will Power is ready to take on the fight for the 2025 IndyCar season

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Will Power has cordial relations with Team Penske, but he is on the last leg of his contract. The Aussie has been with the team since 2009 and wants to continue with the Mooresville-based team.

Ad

Power shared his thoughts ahead of his 21st season in the championship and said, via IndyCar:

"(I’m) very determined to come back and have a strong 2025. I think we'll have the car, engine, package to do it, and I think Penske is in a very good spot right now. It will be a tough year, as it is, and that's why I enjoy it. I love that stuff. It's absolutely the goal, yeah, to definitely keep rolling while I'm really competitive. I was very competitive last year. I won three races and seven podiums. No one else in the field but McLaughlin did that. So, I'm still performing really high."

Will Power won three races last year and scored seven podiums en route to finish fourth in the championship standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback