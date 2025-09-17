Will Power's manager in disbelief over Andretti Global omitting Kyle Kirkwood from Cadillac F1 talks

A couple of weeks ago, Andretti Global announced the signing of Will Power, who left Team Penske, to replace Cadillac F1-bound Colton Herta in 2026. The two-time IndyCar champion's manager has now questioned why the Dan Towriss-led team never considered Kyle Kirkwood for a role with the sister F1 team.

Ever since F1 approved Cadillac's entry to the grid in 2026, Herta had been the team's top driver prospect. However, he needed to finish fifth or higher in the 2025 IndyCar standings to earn the required points for an FIA Super Licence. Unfortunately, he had a subpar season and finished seventh in the standings.

Will Power's manager, Oriol Servià, was baffled as to why Andretti Global didn't consider Kyle Kirkwood, who had a career-best season with three wins in the first half of the season, for the Cadillac test role or a full-time seat. In a recent interview on the RACER YouTube channel, Servia said [34:07 onwards]:

"If I can (ask), as an outsider, why was never Kirkwood in contention for the Cadillac seat? Isn't he also American and winning races? I don't know why he was never part of the equation? I will ask (Andretti owner Dan Towriss) one day, but I just don't know why... Kyle doesn't like Formula 1 or was never tempted? I know originally it was going to be Colton, because for three, four years, it's been like in the conversation, but..."

After the hosts gave their opinions on the matter, Oriol Servia, who is the US representative of A14 Management, co-founded by two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso, further explained his stance, saying:

"I just remember thinking in the middle of the season when Kyle was winning races, and I was obviously thinking of if Colton or Kyle move to F1, then I have a seat for Will (Power) there. When he (Herta) started to look bad, he was having a bad season, and Kyle is winning, I'm like, 'It's okay, they'll think of Kyle to go there.' And never once I heard anyone, or even you guys (the media), writing about it. So, I don't know if I'm missing something."

While Servia brought up an interesting question, it is important to note that Kyle Kirkwood, like Herta, who joins Cadillac as a test driver, didn't have the required 40 points for an FIA Super Licence. The only way he could've achieved it was by winning the 2025 IndyCar championship, which Alex Palou did.

Earlier this season, Kirkwood was asked if he was being considered for a Cadillac F1 seat. The 26-year-old admitted that he had no involvement on the F1 side and was focused on IndyCar.

Will Power's message of respect for Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson after joining Andretti Global

Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood greet fans at the NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

When Will Power lines up on the IndyCar grid at the season-opening race in St. Pete in 2026, it will be the first time in 17 years that he won't be in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevy, and also the first time in five seasons that he will have two new teammates. Instead of Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, he will drive alongside Kyle Kirkwood in the No. 27 Honda and Marcus Ericsson in the No. 28 Honda.

The two-time IndyCar champion shared a heartfelt message for his new teammates after joining Andretti Global.

"I have tremendous respect for Kyle [Kirkwood] and Marcus [Ericsson]. I’ve had some great battles racing against them, and I think we’re going to make a great combination as teammates," Will Power said in a press release. "This is a whole new chapter for me. I have to say that sometimes a change of scenery and a fresh start is very energizing. I can’t wait."

Kirkwood and Ericsson expressed the same sentiment about Will Power, sharing sweet messages about teaming up with the IndyCar "legend." While the Australian driver joins Andretti Global on a multi-year deal, his teammates would be in the last year of their current contracts in 2026.

