Zak Brown shares his feelings as Christian Lundgaard completes 2nd IndyCar/F1 double podium for McLaren

Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard finished on the podium at the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach despite starting outside the top 10. Meanwhile, the F1 team managed a double podium in the Bahrain GP. Zak Brown shared his feelings about Lundgaard’s brilliant drive.

Christian Lundgaard started in P12 after a disappointing qualifying, where he crashed in the final seconds of the second session. However, with the help of strategy and the Danish driver's raw pace, he finished P3 at Long Beach.

It was only the second time McLaren got the double F1/IndyCar podium. The first one was during the previous IndyCar race at Thermal Club, where Pato O'Ward and Lundgaard, as well as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the Chinese GP, ended on the podium.

Zak Brown hailed Christian Lundgaard's effort and shared a photo of the Danish driver on the podium at Long Beach with a caption that read:

“An impressive drive by Christian for P3 in the 50th year racing on the streets of Long Beach. Pato took home P13 and Nolan finished P20. Let’s keep pushing @ArrowMcLaren 👊”

Speaking about the F1 race in Bahrain, Brown uploaded another tweet that read:

“Our first win in Bahrain! A dominant win from Oscar and a strong race from Lando for P3 mark a special moment at our second home. Huge effort from the entire team!”

Christian Lundgaard started on the primary hard tires compared to others, who started on alternate. That gave the Arrow McLaren driver a strategic advantage as he ran in clean air and lapped almost the same lap time as the effective leaders, Kyle Kirkwood and Alex Palou.

Christian Lundgaard dedicates Long Beach podium to his team and Jon Edwards

Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson’s former PR representative Jon Edwards died a couple of days before the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Arrow McLaren ran a decal on their car to honor the Hendrick Motorsport icon. Christian Lundgaard dedicated the podium to Edwards:

“This one's dedicated to the crew. I think everybody on the the number seven Velo Arrow Chevrolet got to rebuild the car yesterday. I damaged the car in the crash in qualifying. This is to them. Mr. Jon Edwards, who unfortunately passed away close to Kyle Larson who joined us for the month of May. So this one's to everybody on the entire Arrow McLaren team.”

Kyle Larson, who won the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway also dedicated the win to his former PR representative.

