Zak Brown teases "mega" plans for 2026 Indy 500 with unnamed rookie driver

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has teased big plans for the 110th Indy 500 in 2026. He revealed that Arrow McLaren is planning an "unreal" signing for its fourth entry for IndyCar's premier race next year.

The team has three full-time entries: Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel. For the last two years, Kyle Larson was Arrow McLaren's fourth entry for the Indy 500. It was part of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion's attempt at The Double.

However, after two unsuccessful attempts, Larson bowed out of attempting it again in 2026. As a result, Zak Brown is planning an oval test for a rookie for the one-off Indy 500 entry. However, the 54-year-old wants to keep it a mystery until negotiations with the unnamed driver are finalized.

Zak Brown at the Indycar Series Test in Thermal - Source: Getty

Indy Star reporter Nathan Brown recently shared Brown's statement from the Detroit GP weekend, when the McLaren Racing CEO teased the Indy 500 plan.

"We've got a trick up our sleeves, and it would be so cool if it happens. This one would be unreal," Brown said.

The 54-year-old spoke succinctly about the same at the recent Indy Toronto weekend, saying:

"It would be mega."

The last two rookies McLaren brought to the Indy 500, Fernando Alonso and Kyle Larson, were in contention to win the race on their respective debuts if not for unfortunate incidents. Alonso led 27 laps of the 2017 Indy 500 before an engine failure ended his hopes.

For Larson, it was two unfortunate moves that cost him a shot at winning the 2024 edition of the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. On a restart, the Hendrick Motorsports driver engaged the wrong gear, which pushed him down the order. His misery was multiplied after IndyCar gave him a drive-through penalty for speeding in pit lane. He eventually finished the race in P18.

It is highly unlikely that Zak Brown can get an active F1 driver for next year's Indy 500. In fact, it is impossible because F1's Canadian GP is set to clash with the 110th Indy 500. However, it is not improbable for Arrow McLaren to get a retired F1 driver on board.

Zak Brown's clear criteria for Arrow McLaren's fourth Indy 500 entry in 2026

During the Indy Toronto weekend, Zak Brown spoke with YouTuber and reporter David Land about Arrow McLaren's fourth Indy 500 entry for 2026. He made it clear that the team would field a fourth entry only if it fulfilled certain criteria.

When asked what the criteria would be for the seat Kyle Larson occupied for the previous two attempts, he said:

"Something that's exciting. A driver that can win the race. Even if it's a rookie and maybe can't win their first year, like Kyle. But I'll tell you what. I think Kyle would've had a shot in his first year, Fernando (Alonso) in his very first year had a shot. So it needs to be an exciting entry.

"We don't want to put a fourth car just to put out a fourth car. We need to put out a fourth car 'cuz it adds technically to the other three cars, commercially it's exciting, and it's something the fans get excited about. So we'll only put out a fourth car if it fits that criteria."

Pato O'Ward won the Indy Toronto for Arrow McLaren despite starting in P10. The Mexican driver showed stellar racecraft, which combined with the team's flawless strategy, saw him lead the race for 30 laps out of 90 and emerge victorious. It was Zak Brown's first time seeing his IndyCar team win a race in his presence.

It was O'Ward's second win in three races, which reduced the championship points gap to Alex Palou from 129 to 99. With four races to go in the season, the battle for the 2025 title is on.

