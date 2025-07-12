What time is IndyCar qualifying and race today (July 12)? Tornado delay at Iowa changes TV schedule and start times

IndyCar drivers and teams were in for a mean surprise on day one of the Iowa race weekend on Friday, July 11. The series was supposed to host its opening practice and high line session at 2:30 pm ET, which had to be postponed because of a severe storm near the Iowa Speedway.

The series was expecting thunderstorms on Friday, but a full-fledged tornado wasn't on the cards. Warning sirens went off at the 0.875-mile track as IndyCar officials asked fans to vacate the grandstands and take cover. Drivers, teams, and the media took cover in the media center and their motorhomes.

Indy NXT, the junior series, was able to run a partial practice session, but saw the qualifying get canceled. The starting grid for the Indy NXT race was decided based on the championship standings, with Dennis Hauger getting pole position.

IndyCar drivers couldn't take to the wet track, and the series canceled all of Friday's proceedings. The practice session was postponed to Saturday, July 12, with the qualifying time getting affected as a domino effect.

Updated schedule for the 2025 IndyCar Iowa race weekend

The updated Saturday schedule for the 2025 Iowa double-header now includes the 30-minute high line session, followed by a 45-minute practice session. The proceedings will begin at 9:55 am ET.

To help the drivers and teams get enough rest period, the qualifying session initially scheduled for 1 pm ET will be pushed by half an hour to 1:30 pm ET. However, IndyCar decided not to postpone the race timings.

The coverage of race 1, the Synk 275, will commence at 5:00 pm ET (4:00 pm local time), and the race will go green at 5:20 pm ET. Coverage for Race 2, the Farm to Finish 275 on Sunday, will begin at 1 pm ET, and the race will go green at 1:20 pm ET.

The practice session will be broadcast on FS2, qualifying on FS1, and both races on FOX.

The 55-lap Indy NXT race on Saturday has also been moved from the initial 11 am ET start time to noon ET.

Will Power expects an extremely "physical" double-header at Iowa

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Team Penske driver Will Power is expecting a physically challenging weekend at Iowa. The series has introduced a new high-downforce, lower-power package specifically for the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway to enhance racing.

The short oval historically produced great IndyCar races, but it went downhill after NASCAR, which owns the track, repaved it for the inaugural Cup Series race in 2024.

Power, who won Race 2 at Iowa last year, spoke about the impact of the new package, which most of the grid tested at the circuit on June 25.

"I'm telling you, this year will be very physical if it's a fast race and there's multiple lines, 'coz the downforce level is very high. Taking the power level down, so it probably makes the racing slightly better. I did like a half stint at the test, and I was in pain halfway through," the 2018 Indy 500 winner said via KCCI Des Moines.

The Iowa Speedway will host rounds 11 and 12 of the 2025 season, with Alex Palou leading the championship by 113 points over Kyle Kirkwood. However, Team Penske remains the favorite to emerge victorious at the track despite its streak of bad luck this season.

