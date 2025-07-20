  • home icon
What time is IndyCar Toronto race today (July 20)? Start time, driver starting order, and TV channel

By Yash Kotak
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:30 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty
NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

IndyCar will race on the streets of Toronto today as the 27 drivers prepare to compete in Round 13 of 17 on the 2025 calendar. Andretti Global's Colton Herta will start on pole position for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

The 25-year-old dominated the entire weekend last year, topping all the sessions, and won the race from pole. Herta took his second pole of the season on Saturday as all three Andretti drivers shone on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit. Marcus Ericsson, who is neck deep in a slump in his second season with the team, secured a respectable P8 starting position.

The unpleasant surprise of the day was Kyle Kirkwood, who 'threw away pole'. He had a big moment on his final lap in Fast 6 and didn't even complete the lap. As a result, he will start no higher than P6.

Colton Herta wins pole position award at IndyCar&#039;s 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty
Colton Herta wins pole position award at IndyCar's 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

Alex Palou and Marcus Armstrong recorded personal best qualifying positions in Toronto. The reigning IndyCar champ will join Colton Herta on the front row, with Armstrong and Will Power right behind them. Power's Penske teammates got knocked out in Round 1 of qualifying for yet another weekend.

Graham Rahal was another surprise entrant in the Fast 6 and will start on the third row with Kyle Kirkwood. The streets of Toronto will favor Andretti Global's cars, with Kirkwood expected to join Herta for the battle for the win, with all drivers in for a bumpy ride.

Starting order for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Here's the full driver starting order for IndyCar's 90-lap Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto:

  1. #26 Colton Herta
  2. #10 Alex Palou
  3. #66 Marcus Armstrong
  4. #12 Will Power
  5. #15 Graham Rahal
  6. #27 Kyle Kirkwood
  7. #45 Louis Foster
  8. #28 Marcus Ericsson
  9. #18 Rinus VeeKay
  10. #5 Pato O'Ward
  11. #90 Callum Ilott
  12. #6 Nolan Siegel
  13. #8 Kyffin Simpson
  14. #3 Scott McLaughlin
  15. #4 David Malukas
  16. #60 Felix Rosenqvist
  17. #9 Scott Dixon (qualified P11, but has a six-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change)
  18. #2 Josef Newgarden
  19. #7 Christian Lundgaard
  20. #83 Robert Shwartzman
  21. #76 Conor Daly
  22. #21 Christian Rasmussen
  23. #14 Santino Ferrucci
  24. #20 Alexander Rossi
  25. #77 Sting Ray Robb
  26. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco
  27. #51 Jacob Abel

Start time, TV Channel, and streaming details for the IndyCar Toronto race today

IndyCar's Toronto race will be broadcast on FOX, with coverage beginning at noon ET. The race will go green at 12:22 pm ET, with the pre-race warmup session scheduled for 8:30 am ET. The warm-up will be broadcast on FS1.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list for TV channels and streaming options:

  • Canada: TSN, TSN+
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany: Sky Sport
  • Belgium: VOO Sport World
  • Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Japan: Gaora Sports
  • Hungary: Arena 4
  • Turkey: S Sport

Fans can also stream the race on the series' official platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

