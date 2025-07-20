What time is IndyCar Toronto race today (July 20)? Start time, driver starting order, and TV channel

IndyCar will race on the streets of Toronto today as the 27 drivers prepare to compete in Round 13 of 17 on the 2025 calendar. Andretti Global's Colton Herta will start on pole position for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.The 25-year-old dominated the entire weekend last year, topping all the sessions, and won the race from pole. Herta took his second pole of the season on Saturday as all three Andretti drivers shone on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit. Marcus Ericsson, who is neck deep in a slump in his second season with the team, secured a respectable P8 starting position.The unpleasant surprise of the day was Kyle Kirkwood, who 'threw away pole'. He had a big moment on his final lap in Fast 6 and didn't even complete the lap. As a result, he will start no higher than P6.Colton Herta wins pole position award at IndyCar's 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: GettyAlex Palou and Marcus Armstrong recorded personal best qualifying positions in Toronto. The reigning IndyCar champ will join Colton Herta on the front row, with Armstrong and Will Power right behind them. Power's Penske teammates got knocked out in Round 1 of qualifying for yet another weekend.Graham Rahal was another surprise entrant in the Fast 6 and will start on the third row with Kyle Kirkwood. The streets of Toronto will favor Andretti Global's cars, with Kirkwood expected to join Herta for the battle for the win, with all drivers in for a bumpy ride.Starting order for the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy TorontoHere's the full driver starting order for IndyCar's 90-lap Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto:#26 Colton Herta#10 Alex Palou#66 Marcus Armstrong#12 Will Power#15 Graham Rahal#27 Kyle Kirkwood#45 Louis Foster#28 Marcus Ericsson#18 Rinus VeeKay#5 Pato O'Ward#90 Callum Ilott#6 Nolan Siegel#8 Kyffin Simpson#3 Scott McLaughlin#4 David Malukas#60 Felix Rosenqvist#9 Scott Dixon (qualified P11, but has a six-place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change)#2 Josef Newgarden#7 Christian Lundgaard#83 Robert Shwartzman#76 Conor Daly#21 Christian Rasmussen#14 Santino Ferrucci#20 Alexander Rossi#77 Sting Ray Robb#30 Devlin DeFrancesco#51 Jacob AbelStart time, TV Channel, and streaming details for the IndyCar Toronto race todayIndyCar's Toronto race will be broadcast on FOX, with coverage beginning at noon ET. The race will go green at 12:22 pm ET, with the pre-race warmup session scheduled for 8:30 am ET. The warm-up will be broadcast on FS1.For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list for TV channels and streaming options:Canada: TSN, TSN+Australia: Stan SportUnited Kingdom: Sky Sports F1Spain: Movistar+France: Canal+Germany: Sky SportBelgium: VOO Sport WorldBrazil: ESPN, TV CulturaNetherlands: Ziggo SportItaly: Sky SportPortugal: Sport TVJapan: Gaora SportsHungary: Arena 4Turkey: S SportFans can also stream the race on the series' official platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.