CWG 2022: Indian judoka Jasleen Singh Saini to compete in Birmingham following Delhi High Court's clearance 

India's Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, a medal prospect, will be seen in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after being acquitted of all charges.

The Delhi High Court has cleared all misconduct charges pressed against Jasleen and his roommate, giving him the green signal to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Jasleen, who competes in 66kg, was dropped from the judo squad following the accusations.

In June, Commonwealth Championships gold medalist Jasleen, along with his roommate, were dragged into controversy. Both were accused of involvement in a feud with a group of Spanish women during their month-long training-cum-exposure trip in Alicante, Benidorm.

Jasleen then moved to the High Court, where he and his roommate were given a clean chit.

Speaking on the matter, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta told PTI:

“The High Court has given a decision in favor of Jasleen and he will now travel to Birmingham."

CWG 2022 is all set to get underway on July 28 and will run through until August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

A relieved Indian Judo team coach said:

"But, as it turned out, the duo were not involved and another group were involved in the brawl. The women were also given clean chits and there was no police complaint against them."

The coach further added:

“Looking at the field, Jasleen is a standout medal prospect and it remains to be seen how mentally fit he's to make a comeback. With this we can now expect 3-4 medals."

Indian judokas will be in action at the 2022 CWG between August 1 and 3, 2022. Meanwhile, Jasleen Singh is expected to reach Birmingham by July 29.

CWG 2022: India Judo Squad

Men: Vijay Kumar Yadav (-60kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (-66kg), Deepak Deswal (-100kg).

Women: Shushila Likmabam (-48kg), Suchika Tariyal (-57kg), Tulika Maan (+78kg).

