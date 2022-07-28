Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony: Date, Time & Live Streaming Details 

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony is round the corner. Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr, Birmingham will host the opening ceremony of the upcoming edition of the Commonwealth Games.

The same venue will host all athletic events during the competition. A total of 215 players will represent India between July 28 and August 8 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

PV Sindhu was named India's new flagbearer after Neeraj Chopra withdrew his name from the competition due to injury concerns. She will now lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the event at the Alexander Stadium.

What time is the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will take place on July 28. The opening ceremony will commence at 12:30 AM IST (July 29) and 7 PM UK time on July 28.

Date & Time (India): July 29, 12:30 AM

Date & Time (UK): July 28, 7:00 PM

Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony on TV

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on TV for fans in India. The Sony LIV website & app will live stream the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games is expected to be telecast in English, Hindi, and regional languages as well. Moreover, Sony LIV will livestream the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in multiple regional languages apart from English.

TV (English): Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD

TV (Hindi): Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD

TV (Tamil & Telugu): Sony TEN 4 & Sony TEN 4 HD

Live-Stream: Sony LIV

