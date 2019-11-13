2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championship: Day 2 roundup (results)

Iran booked a resounding victory over Turkmenistan.

Hosts Iran, Kenya, and Bangladesh consolidated their spots in the knockouts of the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championship after the completion of day 2. The ongoing event witnessed action-packed kabaddi that took place in the national stadium of Kish island, Iran.

Kenya clashed with Sri Lanka in the opening match of the morning shift from Group D. The Victor Obiero-led side prevailed over the Sri Lankans (31-40) and secured themselves a quarter-finals berth.

Kenya worked well as a unit in their match against Sri Lanka.

In the second match of the evening, Denmark, who had lost their previous outing against Pakistan, came back strong with a dominant victory over Azerbaijan (64-44). Denmark kept their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts from Group B.

The closing match of the morning shift on Day 2 saw Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei locking horns in a Group C match. Both teams were tied at half-time at 18-18 in a nail-biter. Bangladesh managed to take the lead in the second half and the full-time score read 48-36, thus booking their spot in the quarter-finals

Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei squared off in an exciting encounter.

Thailand increased their chances of qualifying for the knockouts with a crucial win over Malaysia (57-25) in the evening session. However, Thailand in 3rd spot, couldn't move up the rankings due to a lesser score difference in comparison to Malaysia who are placed in 2nd position.

The final encounter of the evening saw hosts Iran taking a comfortable win over Turkmenistan (90-46) as Iran consolidated the top spot of Group A. It resulted in Turkmenistan getting eliminated from the playoffs race.

Points table after day two

Updated points table after the completion of Day 2 of 2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championship.

Here's the summary of day 2 of the 1st Junior World kabaddi Championship.

Morning Session

Match 6: Kenya defeated Sri Lanka (31-40).

Match 7: Denmark defeated Azerbaijan (44-64).

Match 8: Bangladesh defeated Chinese Taipei (36-48).

Evening Session

Match 9: Thailand defeated Malaysia (57-25).

Match 10: Iran defeated Turkmenistan (90-46).

What to expect: Day 3

Thailand and Malaysia will look to win their respective encounters against Turkmenistan, and, Iran respectively to clinch the remaining spot from Group A. Pakistan will lock horns with Azerbaijan, while Chinese Taipei will be hoping for a good outing against Afghanistan. The match between Iraq and Sri Lanka could be the show-stealer in the third and final day of the group stages.

Stick to Sportskeeda for all the result roundups, news and more from the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championships.