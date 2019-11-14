2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championship: Day 3 results, points table, and quarter-finals preview

Vijay Sain News 14 Nov 2019, 10:11 IST

Iraq's raider against Sri Lankan defense

The final day of the group-stages of 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championship ended on a high note, with eight teams out of 13 qualifying for the knockouts. The quarterfinals and the semi-finals are scheduled to take place on 14th November, to determine the finalists who will clash on 15th November in the national stadium of Kish Island, Iran.

In the first match of Day 3, Chinese Taipei squared off against Afganistan in a one-sided affair. Chinese Taipei registered a comfortable victory with a 71-33 scoreline to become the second team to qualify for the quarterfinals from Group C.

Chinese Taipei remained dominant against Afganistan

Turkmenistan failed to win a single encounter in the group-stages as Thailand won their concluding match with a resourceful victory 15-58 margin to qualify for the quarterfinals from Group A.

The third match of the morning shift saw Pakistan and Azerbaijan locking horns in the Group C clash. Azerbaijan showed intent throughout the game, but Pakistan remained dominant in the defense which helped them win the match by a 52-38 margin. Following this loss for Azerbaijan, Denmark became the second team to qualify for the quarterfinals from the same pool.

Iran with their third consecutive win of the tournament

Fm the Group D pool, Iraq's worrying campaign ended with a loss as Sri Lanka defeated them 45-24. The likes of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Afghanistan too remained winless in the league stages.

The final match in the group stages witnessed the hosts Iran taking on Malaysia from the Group A pool. Iran knocked Malaysia out of the competition with the former's third win in a row (70-29). A defeat for Malaysia also saw Thailand earning an entry into the quarterfinals from Group A.

Points table after Day 3

Updated points table after group stages in 2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championship.

Here's the summary of day 3 of the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship.

Morning Session

Match 11: Chinese Taipei defeated Afganistan (71-33)

Match 12: Thailand defeated Turkmenistan (15-58)

Match 13: Pakistan defeated Azerbaijan (52-38)

Evening Session

Match 14: Sri Lanka defeated Iraq (24-45)

Match 10: Iran defeated Malaysia (70-29)

Quarter-finals & Semi-Finals

Following the completion of group-stages, here are the quarterfinal matches lined up for the 2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championship in the morning session.

QF 1: Denmark vs. Kenya (11:00 AM IST)

QF 2: Iran vs. Chinese Taipei (12:00 PM IST)

QF 3: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan (01:00 PM IST)

QF 4: Bangladesh vs. Thailand (02:00 PM IST)

The winners of QF 1 and QF 3 will battle in the first semifinal, while the winners of QF 2 and QF 4 will square off in the second semifinal scheduled to take place in the evening session.

Stick to Sportskeeda for all the result roundups, news and more from the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championships.