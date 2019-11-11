2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championship: Preview, Venue, Group Division, Schedule & Timings
The inaugural 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) is set to kick off on 11th November 2019, with the finals slated to take place on 15th November 2019 in the national stadium of Kish Island, Iran.
Backed by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), the tournament will feature Under-20 players from 13 participating nations in a bid to increase the interest in youngsters in these countries to take up the sport and represent their country in the future Kabaddi tournaments.
However, in a shocking revelation, news spread like wildfire that the Indian U-20 Kabaddi team was excluded from the list of participants until sources revealed that the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) couldn't arrange the team in short notice.
It was due to their focus on the Pro Kabaddi League and preparation of the list of probables for 13th South Asian Games that they missed out on announcing a squad.
For the 2019 Junior World Championship, there are four groups, with Group A comprising of four nations apart with Group B, Group C, and Group D, which have three teams each. It is interesting to note that Uganda were replaced by Azerbaijan in the last moment, owing to the former's visa issues denting their chances of traveling to Iran.
Here is the schedule of the inaugural Junior World Kabaddi Championship.
All timings are prior to the Indian Standard Time (IST).
11th November 2019 - Monday
Morning Shift
11:00 AM - Turkmenistan vs Malaysia
12:00 PM - Kenya vs Iraq
01:00 PM - Bangladesh vs Afganistan
Evening Shift
08:00 PM - Iran vs Thailand
09:00 PM - Pakistan vs Denmark
12th November 2019 - Tuesday
Morning Shift
11:00 AM - Sri Lanka vs Kenya
12:00 AM - Azerbaijan vs Denmark
01:00 AM - Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei
Evening Shift
07:00 PM - Malaysia vs Thailand
08:00 PM - Iran vs Turkmenistan
13th November 2019 - Wednesday
Morning Shift
11:00 AM - Chinese Taipei vs Afganistan
12:00 PM - Iraq vs Sri Lanka
01:00 PM - Pakistan vs Azerbaijan
Evening Shift
07:00 PM - Iran vs Malaysia
08:00 PM - Thailand vs Turkmenistan
14th November 2019 - Thursday
Quarter-finals
11:00 AM - Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group C (QF 1)
12:00 PM - Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group D (QF 2)
01:00 PM - Winner Group C vs Runners-up Group A (QF 3)
02:00 PM - Winner Group D vs Runners-up Group B (QF 4)
Semi-finals
08:00 PM - Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 3 (SF 1)
09:00 PM - Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4 (SF 2)
15th November 2019 - Friday
Final
07:00 PM - Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2
There will be no telecast of the 2019 Junior World Championships on any channel in India. Stick to Sportskeeda for all the result roundups, news and more from the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championships.