2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championship: Preview, Venue, Group Division, Schedule & Timings

The Junior Kabaddi World Cup will begin today (PC: Iran Kabaddi Official Instagram account)

The inaugural 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship (Boys) is set to kick off on 11th November 2019, with the finals slated to take place on 15th November 2019 in the national stadium of Kish Island, Iran.

Backed by the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), the tournament will feature Under-20 players from 13 participating nations in a bid to increase the interest in youngsters in these countries to take up the sport and represent their country in the future Kabaddi tournaments.

However, in a shocking revelation, news spread like wildfire that the Indian U-20 Kabaddi team was excluded from the list of participants until sources revealed that the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) couldn't arrange the team in short notice.

It was due to their focus on the Pro Kabaddi League and preparation of the list of probables for 13th South Asian Games that they missed out on announcing a squad.

Group classification of the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Cup.

For the 2019 Junior World Championship, there are four groups, with Group A comprising of four nations apart with Group B, Group C, and Group D, which have three teams each. It is interesting to note that Uganda were replaced by Azerbaijan in the last moment, owing to the former's visa issues denting their chances of traveling to Iran.

Here is the schedule of the inaugural Junior World Kabaddi Championship.

All timings are prior to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

11th November 2019 - Monday

Morning Shift

11:00 AM - Turkmenistan vs Malaysia

12:00 PM - Kenya vs Iraq

01:00 PM - Bangladesh vs Afganistan

Evening Shift

08:00 PM - Iran vs Thailand

09:00 PM - Pakistan vs Denmark

12th November 2019 - Tuesday

Morning Shift

11:00 AM - Sri Lanka vs Kenya

12:00 AM - Azerbaijan vs Denmark

01:00 AM - Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei

Evening Shift

07:00 PM - Malaysia vs Thailand

08:00 PM - Iran vs Turkmenistan

13th November 2019 - Wednesday

Morning Shift

11:00 AM - Chinese Taipei vs Afganistan

12:00 PM - Iraq vs Sri Lanka

01:00 PM - Pakistan vs Azerbaijan

Evening Shift

07:00 PM - Iran vs Malaysia

08:00 PM - Thailand vs Turkmenistan

14th November 2019 - Thursday

Quarter-finals

11:00 AM - Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group C (QF 1)

12:00 PM - Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group D (QF 2)

01:00 PM - Winner Group C vs Runners-up Group A (QF 3)

02:00 PM - Winner Group D vs Runners-up Group B (QF 4)

Semi-finals

08:00 PM - Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 3 (SF 1)

09:00 PM - Winner of QF 2 vs Winner of QF 4 (SF 2)

15th November 2019 - Friday

Final

07:00 PM - Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2

There will be no telecast of the 2019 Junior World Championships on any channel in India. Stick to Sportskeeda for all the result roundups, news and more from the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championships.