2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championship: Day 1 roundups (results)

Hosts Iran u-20 kabaddi team defending against Thailand's raider in the first match of evening shift.

The inaugural day of the 2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championship saw some breath-taking clashes held in the national stadium of Kish Island, Iran. The matches held in two phases - morning and evening - witnessed under-20 players from different nations showcasing their skills with sheer determination.

The tournament kicked off with the Group A encounter, where Malaysia clashed with Turkmenistan in the opener. Two raiders from the Malaysia team scored Super-10s as Malaysia dominated the less-experienced Turkmenistan throughout the match and defeated the Turkmens by (76-26).

Kenya, led by Victor Obiero, squared off against Iraq in a tight clash from Group D. Victor led the raiding charges and outsmarted the rock-solid defense of Iraq (38-30) to claim a win.

The third match of the morning shift saw Bangladesh and Afghanistan locking horns in a Group C clash. Bangladesh outplayed Afghanistan in both offense and defense, leading to a victory by an enormous margin of 73 points as the final score read 84-11.

Bangladesh's defender dashing the raider out of the court against Afghanistan.

In the evening session, hosts Iran, led by young captain Amir Hossein Bastami, gave the home fans a beautiful gift by defeating a potential threat in Thailand (60-19). The pre-tournament favorites under the guidance of coach Seyed Javad Mosavi Nasab got placed in the second position in the points table after the resounding victory.

Pakistan vs. Denmark (Match no. 5, Group B)

In the culminating clash of day 1, Pakistan fought Denmark in the Group B fac-eoff. Pakistan showed their competence and defeated the Danish side by the score 72-23 to move to the top of their points table.

Points table after 11 November 2019

Points table after Day 1 of 2019 Junior World Kabaddi Championship.

Here's the summary of day 1 of the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship.

Morning Session

Match 1: Malaysia defeated Turkmenistan (76-26).

Match 2: Kenya defeated Iraq (38-30).

Match 3: Bangladesh defeated Afganistan (84-11)

Evening Session

Match 4: Iran defeated Thailand (60-19).

Match 5: Pakistan defeated Denmark (72-23).

What to expect: day 2

Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Chinese Taipei will be playing their first matches on day 2. The likes of Thailand and Iraq will be hoping to get back their momentum for a spot in the quarter-finals. Bangladesh, Malaysia along with the hosts Iran could book their places in the knock-out stages if they win their respective matches on the second day.

Stick to Sportskeeda for all the result roundups, news and more from the 2019 Junior Kabaddi World Championships.