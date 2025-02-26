3 interesting facts about Anup Kumar & Rakesh Kumar as they return to coaching in Pro Kabaddi 2025

As the Pro Kabaddi League prepares for the 2025 season, two celebrated names, Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, will return as head coaches. Patna Pirates hired Anup in January, while U Mumba welcomed Rakesh in February, signifying their highly awaited return. Both former Indian captains and PKL legends last coached in Seasons 7 and 8.

Here are three interesting facts about their comeback in PKL.

#1 Role reversal from PKL Season 1

In the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, Anup Kumar captained U Mumba, leading the team to the final, while Rakesh Kumar captained Patna Pirates, guiding them to a third-place finish. Rakesh Kumar emerged as the most expensive player at the inaugural PKL auction.

Notably, Anup Kumar was honored as the Most Valuable Player of that season, scoring 155 raid points, while Rakesh Kumar scored 88 raid points for the Pirates.

In a compelling twist for the PKL 2025 season, Anup and Rakesh have assumed head coaching roles for the teams they once competed against, with Anup now coaching the Patna Pirates and Rakesh leading U Mumba.

#2 Return to PKL after a hiatus

Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar are set to make their return as head coaches in the Pro Kabaddi League after last coaching in PKL Seasons 7 and 8. Anup Kumar served as the head coach of Puneri Paltan, while Rakesh Kumar led the Haryana Steelers.

In PKL Season 7, Rakesh Kumar helped the Haryana Steelers to qualify for the playoffs, and in PKL Season 8, Anup achieved the same with Puneri Paltan.

While both enjoyed immense success as players, their coaching careers have yet to reach the same heights. However, the upcoming season presents them with a fresh opportunity.

#3 Both served as leader of the Indian national team

During their sporting careers, Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar have experienced a distinct relationship, playing under each other's leadership in the Indian national team.

Rakesh Kumar led the national team in the late 2000s, with Anup serving under his leadership, and in the subsequent years, Anup became captain, while Rakesh remained on the team.

