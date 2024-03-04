3 players who won both Orange Band and PKL trophy in a single season 

There is no denying the fact that defenders play a significant role in a team’s success in the sport of kabaddi. To stop the world-class raiders from accumulating points, a team needs to have fearless defenders with grit, agility, strength, and an attacking mindset.

Over the years, we have seen numerous defenders setting the mat on fire in the Pro Kabaddi League. There are a few of them who have managed to help their team lift the title with outstanding performances on the mat.

In this article, let’s take a look at three players who won the Orange Band as well as the trophy in the same season:

One of the best defenders the game has ever seen, Iranian veteran Fazel Atrachali doesn’t need any introduction. He took the Kabaddi world by storm with a jaw-dropping performance in Season 4 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Turning up for Patna Pirates, the Iranian defender finished the season as the leading tackle-point scorer with 52 points in 16 matches, including four high 5s and seven super tackles.

Atrachali holds the record for scoring the most number of tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League history. In 169 PKL matches, he has accumulated 486 tackle points in his career.

His immaculate performance helped Patna Pirates lift their second consecutive title.

Atrachali holds the record for scoring the most number of tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League history. In 169 PKL matches, he has accumulated 486 tackle points in his career.

2. Ankush

Coming in as a young defender in the Jaipur Pink Panthers team in Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League, Ankush grabbed eyeballs with his hunger to tackle the best of the raiders in the game.

In his very first season, he made heads turn with his outstanding performances, helping the Jaipur Pink Panthers win the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 trophy. Ankush finished the season with the most number of tackle points - 89.

In the recently concluded PKL season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers star continued his fine performance, bagging 70 points. So far, in his short career, Ankush has played 46 matches and accumulated 159 tackle points.

3. Mohammadreza Shadlu

Iranian kabaddi youngster Mohammadreza Shadlu is hailed as one of the best defenders in the league going around. The defender exudes a lot of confidence and it reflects in his performance too. Ahead of Season 10 of the PKL, Puneri Paltan roped him in the team for a massive amount of INR 2.35 crore.

He justified the tag by accounting for the most number of tackle points in the season. Mohammadreza Shadlu not only took home the Best Defender of the Season award but also helped his team win the trophy.

Overall, he has played 68 PKL matches in three season and has accumulated 272 tackle points. He currently sits at 16th in the list of defenders with the most number of tackles in Pro Kabaddi League history.