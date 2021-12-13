3 reasons why Dabang Delhi KC could win PKL 8

Dabang Delhi KC are set to begin their campaign against Puneri Paltan on December 23 in the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). They had a phenomenal outing in the previous season, finishing at the top of the league table in PKL7. Unfortunately, Dabang Delhi went on to lose the final against Bengal Warriors.

Ahead of the PKL8 auction, Dabang Delhi KC retained all-rounder Vijay and raider Neeraj Narwal. They also retained star raider, Naveen Kumar, besides Mohit, Sumit, and Balram from the NYP category.

At the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction, Dabang Delhi KC went after some big names to build a strong squad for the upcoming season. On that note, here are three reasons why Dabang Delhi KC can go one step further to win the PKL title this season.

#1 Heavy investment in veterans

At the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction, Dabang Delhi KC spent heavily to acquire some big and experienced names. They roped in Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, and Ajay Thakur.

Sandeep has scored 249 raid points and 310 tackle points in the PKL. Jeeva Kumar has 211 tackle points from 122 matches. Ajay Thakur has been one of the most prominent names not just in the PKL but also for the national team.

Dabang Delhi also acquired the services of one of the best and most experienced all-rounders, Manjeet Chhillar. To add to the big names, previous season’s skipper Joginder Narwal was bought back at the auction. These are some of the big names that could prove to be crucial to Dabang Delhi’s campaign.

#2 Balance of specialists and all-rounders

Ajay Thakur in action for Tamil Thalaivas - Image Courtesy: PKL

With the likes of Naveen Kumar and Ajay Thakur on the side, the raiding department looks pretty formidable. Naveen single-handedly won games for the team in the previous season, scoring 301 raid points with a success rate of 63.77%.

Sushant Sail, who impressed with Puneri Paltan last season, will also be a key raider to look out for. They have a strong bench strength with the likes of Neeraj Narwal and Iranian Emad Sedaghatnia adding to the variety of their attacks.

One of Dabang Delhi KC’s biggest strengths is its rock-solid defense. The trio of Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal and Jeeva Kumar are among the most experienced players in the tournament. With Manjeet Chhillar in the mix as well, their defense will make it difficult for any raiding unit.

A good number of all-rounders bring the required balance to the squad. All-rounder Vijay has proved his worth. Someone like Sandeep Narwal has shown his ability to pull off pressure raids multiple times as well. Although Manjeet Chhillar is past his prime, he is still a handy all-round option to have in the side.

#3 Youth Retentions

Naveen Kumar in action for Dabang Delhi - Image Courtesy: PKL

Retaining star raider Naveen Kumar was an obvious choice for Dabang Delhi KC. Coming through the NYP program, Naveen had a stellar season in PKL 7, helping his side make the final. Apart from Naveen, the franchise has also shown faith in other young talents from last season.

The likes of Neeraj and Vijay have been impressive. Neeraj showed his talent with the limited opportunities that came his way. In the four opportunities that he got, Neeraj scored three Super Raids, which included a Super 10 as well.

Vijay played a crucial role for the Patna Pirates in Season 5, where they won the title. He has performed well in both attack and defense, and is one point away from 200 PKL points.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, Dabang Delhi KC have formed a formidable and well-balanced side on paper. With a good mix of youth and experience, they also have enough options for every position. Dabang Delhi might be spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting the starting seven. They certainly seem to have what it takes to go all the way this time around.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dabang Delhi KC win PKL 8? Yes No 2 votes so far