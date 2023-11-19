3 reasons why Jaipur Pink Panthers could win PKL 10

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gears up for its tenth season, all eyes are on the reigning champions, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are undoubtedly one of the strongest contenders for the title. They have one of the best squads on paper, with all positions sorted and a mix of young and seasoned players.

Season 1 winners and defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers' remarkable journey in the league has positioned them as a formidable force, and here are three key reasons why they could clinch the PKL 10 crown.

#1 Strong raiding duo of Arjun Deshwal and Ajith Kumar

At the forefront of Jaipur Pink Panthers' raiding line-up are the dynamic raiding duo of Arjun Deshwal and Ajith Kumar. Arjun Deshwal, a consistent performer, has been the top raider for the past two seasons.

His remarkable ability to consistently score over 200 points in the last two editions speaks volumes about his impact on the team. In the previous season, Arjun Deshwal topped the raiding charts with an impressive tally of 296 points, a feat that significantly contributed to Jaipur's title triumph. With a career raid point tally of 674 in the PKL, Arjun Deshwal's experience and skill make him a potent force on the mat.

Adding to the raiding artillery is Ajith Kumar, who showcased his abilities with U Mumba before being acquired by Jaipur Pink Panthers last season. Ajith's crucial contributions, especially during tense moments, saw him amass 100 raid points in the previous edition. With a total of 383 raid points in 60 PKL matches, Ajith Kumar complements Arjun Deshwal seamlessly, forming a raiding partnership that can dismantle even the toughest defenses in the league.

#2 Jaipur Pink Panthers with one of the best defensive line-ups in the league

The defending champions boast one of the league's best defenses. Anchored by emerging stats like Ankush, who topped the list of best defenders with an impressive 89 tackle points, and Sunil Kumar, the captain with 64 tackle points, the Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense is a force to be reckoned with. Sahul Kumar, contributing 56 tackle points in the last season, adds further solidity to the team's defensive lineup.

Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri, who illustrated a storing form in the Asian Games with the Iran national team, further strengthens the Panthers' defence. With a well-rounded defensive unit, Jaipur Pink Panthers can thwart opponents' raiding strategies and minimize point leakage, a crucial factor in the fast-paced and high-scoring world of kabaddi.

#3 Strategic leadership of Sanjeev Baliyan

A crucial factor behind Jaipur Pink Panthers' success is the strategic acumen of their coach, Sanjeev Baliyan. The seasoned coach, who previously guided Patna Pirates to their maiden title in PKL 3, repeated his success with Panthers in the 2023 season. Baliyan's coaching expertise is not limited to the PKL; he also led the Indian Railways team to consecutive titles in the 66th and 67th Kabaddi championships.

As the team aims to retain the title in PKL 10, Baliyan's leadership on the sidelines will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in guiding the team through the challenges of the upcoming season.