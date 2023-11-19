3 reasons why Puneri Paltan could win PKL 10

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gears up for its monumental 10th season, one team has set its sights on rewriting its history and etching a new chapter of success - Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, fresh from an impressive showing last season where they reached the final for the first time in nearly a decade, enters PKL 10 with a meticulously curated squad, blending seasoned campaigners with emerging talents.

The team's journey, marked by five playoff appearances and a final berth, speaks volumes about their resilience and commitment to excellence.

Here are three reasons why Puneri Paltan could emerge victorious in the upcoming season.

#1 Dynamic Raiding Trio: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde

Puneri Paltan boasts a formidable raiding trio in Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde. The young and talented raiders have consistently delivered impressive performances, accumulating more than 100 raid points each in the previous season.

Their synergy was on full display at the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games 2023, where they showcased their skills on the international stage. Notably, Inamdar emerged as India's third-best raider in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, underlining his ability to perform under pressure.

Pankaj Mohite, known for stepping up in crucial do-or-die moments, adds further depth to Puneri Paltan's raiding arsenal.

The recent acquisitions of promising young raiders Ahmed and Aditya further reinforce their attacking options, creating a well-rounded and potent raiding unit.

#2 Mohammadreza Shadlou, the one-man show

Mohammadreza Shadlou, the young Iranian all-rounder, could be the game-changer for Puneri Paltan in PKL 10.

Shadlou's remarkable journey, highlighted by two outstanding seasons with Patna Pirates, caught the attention of the Paltan, who secured his services in a record-breaking auction deal worth ₹2.35 crores.

Debuting in PKL Season 8, Shadlou swiftly established himself as a premier defender, accumulating 89 tackle points from 24 matches and earning 10 High 5s. His game-prowess continued in the ninth season, amassing 84 tackle points in just 20 games.

Beyond his defensive capabilities, Shadlou showcased his versatility by contributing significantly to raids. His exploits with the Iran national team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games, including two Super 10s against India, further solidify his status as a key player.

Shadlou's quick raiding and defensive skills position him as a valuable asset and a potential catalyst for Puneri Paltan's maiden title pursuit.

#3 Puneri Paltan boasts an in-form defense

Puneri Paltan's defensive line is fortified with the likes of Abinesh Nadrajan and Sanket Sawant, who exhibited their skills in the previous season by scoring 35 and 30 tackle points, respectively.

Their contributions played a pivotal role in guiding the team to the final. These defenders also showcased their mettle in the domestic circuit, further solidifying their credentials.

The recent addition of Vahid Rezaeimehr, a promising young Iranian defender with a knack for delivering crucial super tackles, enhances Puneri Paltan's defensive capabilities. Rezaeimehr's impressive performances against India at the Asian Games 2023 underscore his potential to be a trump card for the team.