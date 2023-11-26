3 reasons why Tamil Thalaivas could win PKL 10 

In the pulsating world of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Tamil Thalaivas have been quietly but steadily crafting their own narrative to emerge as serious contenders.

As anticipation builds for PKL Season 10, the spotlight is on the Thalaivas—a team that has meticulously navigated its journey, armed with a blend of youthful exuberance from players such as Ajinkya Pawar, Narendar and Sagar Rathee, along with the strategic brilliance of coach Ashan Kumar.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why the Tamil Thalaivas could win PKL 10.

#1 Young and dynamic raiders

One of the cornerstones of Tamil Thalaivas' potential success lies in their young and dynamic raiding unit. Last season witnessed the meteoric rise of Narender Kandola, whose breathtaking debut led to an impressive 243 raid points. Kandola's prowess in raiding became a pivotal force that propelled the Thalaivas into the playoffs.

Adding to the arsenal is Ajinkya Pawar, a standout raider whose 130 raid points played a crucial role in the team's journey to the semi-finals. Pawar's ability to score seven-point raids on two separate occasions highlights his knack for turning the tide of a match.

The strategic move of buying back Himanshu Singh from the auctions further fortifies the raiding unit. The combination of these young raiders, under the guidance of coach Ashan Kumar, creates a formidable force that could prove to be the X-factor in Thalaivas' pursuit of PKL glory.

#2 Tamil Thalaivas boast an in-form defense

Last season showcased the resilience and efficacy of Tamil Thalaivas' defense, an essential component in their playoff journey. Sahil Gulia, holding the left corner, emerged as a stabilizing force with 57 tackle points, securing his position in the league's top 10 defenders.

Complementing him is Sagar, whose 53 points in PKL 9 showcased his defensive abilities as the right-corner defender. Notably, Sagar's standout performance in Season 8, accumulating 83 tackle points, exemplifies the consistency that could be a game-changer for the Thalaivas.

The synergy between cover defenders Mohit and Abhishek was a key highlight, with both players amassing 70 tackle points each. The collective strength and strategic coordination of the defensive lineup make Thalaivas a tough opposition, setting the stage for a potential title-winning campaign.

#3 Strategic brilliance of coach Ashan Kumar

A crucial element in the Tamil Thalaivas' resurgence has been the strategic brilliance of coach Ashan Kumar. Taking charge in the midst of a playoff drought since 2017, Kumar orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding the team to the semi-finals in the previous season.

Ashan Kumar's tactical acumen became evident in his shrewd use of raiders and defenders, providing opportunities to promising youngsters and earning the team respect in the league.

The decision to bring in strategic changes after Uday's departure as head coach paid dividends, marking Ashan Kumar as one of the best coaches in the league. His impressive win record and ability to mould a cohesive unit position Tamil Thalaivas as genuine contenders for the PKL 10 title.