3 teams which can win the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship

The 67th Senior Nationals is currently taking place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The ongoing 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship is currently taking place in Jaipur's Poornima University in Rajasthan from 2nd March 2020 till 6th March 2020. The mega-event features the country's top men's and women's kabaddi players representing their states or employers in the quest to earn national honours in the sport.

The likes of Pawan Sehrawat (Indian Railways), Pardeep Narwal (Haryana), Naveen Kumar Goyat (Services), and Deepak Hooda (Rajasthan) have carried the momentum for their respective sides. On the other hand, a lot of newcomers are showcasing their talent for a chance to gain future opportunities in the sport and aim to fetch a contract in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

A total of 31 teams across India in the men's division are competing in the nation's premier inter-state competition this year, as only one team will emerge as champions of the 67th edition in the summit clash, which will take on 6th March 2020. Certain sides seem well-balanced on paper and are the favourites to win the prestigious tournament.

Let's take a look at the three probable teams which can win the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

#3 Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh (red) in defence

The winners of the 62nd Senior National Kabaddi Championship - Uttar Pradesh have named a star-studded squad for this edition after they were knocked out early last year. Rahul Chaudhari has been picked to lead the side as the captain.

Despite losing Nitin Tomar to the Services board yet again, Uttar Pradesh have acquired a raiding-dominated unit comprising of Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh, Gulveer Singh, and Azad Singh in the mix. While Rahul's form is questionable, such raiders can lead the attack on their own and score raid points consistently for the side.

Shrikant Tewatia, who switched for the winning team - North Eastern Railways in the 69th All India Inter-Railways Kabaddi tournament played a vital role in their defence with a couple of High 5s in that tournament. He gained a call-up to the national squad, while Uttar Pradesh also have a reliable cover duo of Harendra Kumar and Ashu Singh in the mix.

All-rounder Mohit Baliyan has been picked to provide a much-needed balance in the squad, while Aniruddha Pandey has also been recalled to the side. Shiva and Rahul Nain are a few names aiming to display their skills and gain attraction for the next edition of PKL.

With the plethora of experienced raiders along with a young defensive unit, Uttar Pradesh could surprisingly win the title this time.

Squad: Rahul Chaudhari (C), Rohit Baliyan, Shrikant Tewatia, Abhishek Singh, Mohit Baliyan, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Shiva, Aniruddha Pandey, and Rahul Nain

