3 things that should happen in Kabaddi in the next decade

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Pro Kabaddi League has become one of the most popular franchise-based sporting events in India.

The decade of (2010-2019) was glorious for the sport of Kabaddi, where the soil-based ancient game that was limited in the history books emerged as India's second-most adored sport today. Many nations have adopted the game with sheer enthusiasm, as the interest of watching Kabaddi among fans has peached year after year.

The Pro Kabaddi League has also helped a lot of talented athletes to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves. A lot of Kabaddi players who didn't get any recognition at the start of the decade have received immense adoration and respect from the sports lovers today.

Exponential growth in the popularity of Kabaddi has given a clear sight of the positives that could happen in the years to come in the game. The likes of Iran, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have emerged as competition to India's traditional stronghold and could be much more challenging in the upcoming international events.

On such note, let's take a look at three things that should happen in Kabaddi in the next decade (2020-2029).

#3 The resurgence of women's Kabaddi

Women's Kabaddi Challenge

Although the women have emerged steadily into the sport of Kabaddi, it hasn't received a lot of attention from the fans in comparison to the men's Kabaddi. Over the years, the female viewership in the Pro Kabaddi League has risen subsequentially. However, they have lacked a motivation to take up the sport and adapt it with enthusiasm.

The perception of people regarding the women to play the sport is yet to witness an improvement. The Women's Kabaddi Challenge depicted a blueprint of what could get seen in the years to come featuring the best women's players across the nation. However, it couldn't get continuity on long terms and stopped after its inaugural season itself.

The Indian women's Kabaddi team, which has won several gold medals in Asian Games and South Asian Games, found their only competition when they settled with a silver in the 2018 Asian Games versus Iran. The likes of Chinese Taipei, Nepal, and Thailand have emerged competitively in the sport with little experience, but haven't gained enough training and exposure yet.

Similar to the men's Kabaddi, the women have also shown their competency in the sport time and again. Perhaps the launch of a women's franchise-based league as a notable TV product could help a lot of young girls to take up the sport and make a career out of playing Kabaddi in the days to come.

1 / 3 NEXT