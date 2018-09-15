Pro Kabaddi League: 3 Things which will happen for the first time in PKL 6

Pardeep Narwal in action

The 6th edition of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League starts from 7th October and promises to be another carnival for the Kabaddi fans. The auctions took place on 30th and 31st May and the twelve franchises bought 181 players worth 45.93 crores. Many teams retained their marquee players while the others revamped their entire squad.

In this article, we will look at 3 things that have never happened in PKL history but are all set to take place in the upcoming edition:

#1 Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar in separate teams

No words to describe this pair

Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar have always been in the same team since the inception of the Pro Kabaddi League. They started off with U Mumba and represented them for 3 seasons before shifting to Bengaluru Bulls for the fourth season and again moving together to the Haryana Steelers in season 5.

This year though Nada will continue to play for the Sonipat franchise while Mohit will play for his season 4 team Bengaluru and for the first time this pair will not be seen together.

#2 Anup Kumar playing against U Mumba

Captain Cool

Anup Kumar has been the face of the Mumbai-based PKL franchise over the last 5 seasons and it will be intriguing to see him raid donning U Mumba’s rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers’ jersey. He was the man who led U Mumba to the play-offs for 4 successive seasons and fans nicknamed him Captain Cool due to his calmness in tense situations. Jaipur will face Anup Kumar’s former team in its first encounter in what will be a mouth-watering clash.

#3 Jasvir Singh planning strategies against Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Smiling Assassin

Jasvir Singh was the mastermind behind the Pink Panthers’ success in the Pro Kabaddi League. His tactical empty raids and ability to hit scorpion kicks out of nowhere proved to be a viable asset for the Panthers. In season 6, kabaddi fans will see Jasvir playing for the Tamil Thalaivas which will mark the first occasion where the Kabaddi veteran will wear the pink jersey in PKL history.