46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 2 Preview & Schedule

Day 2 of the 46th Junior Nationals will witness the group-stages fixtures.

The day 2 of the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship will witness the group-stage fixtures, where the teams will be eyeing a knockout spot in the Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana. Last year's finalists of the boys' category - Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will be aiming to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, the likes of SAI, Haryana, and Maharashtra in the girls' category will be vying for the top honors in their respective groups.

In the inaugural day, the big stalwarts like Haryana and Chandigarh - led by some notable Pro Kabaddi players, asserted their dominance against Assam and Rajasthan. The gold-medalists of the 45th edition in girls' category - Sports Authority of India stamped their authority with a thumping win over Gujarat 76-12.

While a lot of matches were one-sided in the girls' category, the most notable highlight was Himachal Pradesh vs. Tripura, where the former restricted their opposition to just a solo point in the entire match, thus winning by 36-1 in the process.

Here is the schedule of the second day in the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Boys:

Match 4: Maharashtra vs. Pondicherry (Pool C)

Match 5: Tamilnadu vs. Tripura (Pool D)

Match 6: Telangana vs. Vidarbha (Pool F)

Match 7: Delhi vs. Sports Authority of India (Pool G)

Match 8: Gujarat vs. Kerala 2 (Pool H)

Match 9: Haryana vs. Himachal Pradesh (Pool E)

Match 10: Chandigarh vs. Goa (Pool A)

Match 11: Uttar Pradesh vs. Chhatisgarh (Pool B)

Match 12: Maharashtra vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 13: Kerala vs. Manipur (Pool D)

Match 14: Punjab vs. Uttarakhand (Pool F)

Match 15: W.B. State Unit vs. Orissa (Pool G)

Match 16: Karnataka vs. Bihar (Pool H)

Match 17: Andhra Pradesh vs. Assam (Pool E)

Match 18: Goa vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool A)

Match 19: Rajasthan vs. Chhattisgarh (Pool B)

Match 20: Madhya Pradesh vs. Jharkhand (Pool C)

Match 21: Kerala vs. Tripura (Pool D)

Match 22: Punjab vs. Vidarbha (Pool F)

Match 23: Sports Authority of India vs. W.B. State Unit (Pool G)

Match 24: Kerala 2 vs. Bihar (Pool H)

Match 25: Himachal Pradesh vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool E)

Match 26: Madhya Pradesh vs. Pondicherry (Pool C)

Match 27: Tamilnadu vs. Manipur (Pool D)

Match 28: Vidarbha vs. Uttarakhand (Pool F)

Match 29: Delhi vs. Orissa (Pool G)

Match 30: Gujarat vs. Karnataka (Pool H)

Match 31: Maharashtra vs. Jharkhand (Pool C)

Match 32: Tamilnadu vs. Kerala (Pool D)

Match 33: Haryana vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool E)

Match 34: Telangana vs. Uttarakhand (Pool F)

Match 35: Sports Authority of India vs. Orissa (Pool G)

Match 36: Karnataka vs. Kerala 2 (Pool H)

Match 37: Madhya Pradesh vs. Pondicherry (Pool C)

Match 38: Manipur vs. Tripura (Pool D)

Match 39: Assam vs. Himachal Pradesh (Pool E)

Match 40: Telangana vs. Punjab (Pool F)

Match 41: Delhi vs. W.B. State Unit (Pool G)

Match 42: Gujarat vs. Bihar (Pool H)

Girls:

Match 8: Tamilnadu vs. Uttarakhand (Pool H)

Match 9: Sports Authority of India vs. Delhi (Pool A)

Match 10: Madhya Pradesh vs. Goa (Pool B)

Match 11: Andhra Pradesh vs. Jharkhand (Pool C)

Match 12: Maharashtra vs. Vidarbha (Pool D)

Match 13: Chandigarh vs. Pondicherry (Pool E)

Match 14: Kerala vs. Bihar (Pool F)

Match 15: Punjab vs. Orissa (Pool G)

Match 16: W.B. State Unit vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool H)

Match 17: Delhi vs. Gujarat (Pool A)

Match 18: Haryana vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool B)

Match 19: Uttar Pradesh vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 20: Maharashtra vs. Kerala 2 (Pool D)

Match 21: Chandigarh vs. Manipur (Pool E)

Match 22: Bihar vs. Tripura (Pool F)

Match 23: Orissa vs. Telangana (Pool G)

Match 24: Jammu & Kashmir vs. Uttarakhand (Pool H)

Match 25: Maharashtra vs. Chhattisgarh (Pool D)

Match 26: Chandigarh vs. Rajasthan (Pool E)

Match 27: Himachal Pradesh vs. Kerala (Pool F)

Match 28: Telangana vs. Punjab (Pool G)

Match 29: Jammu & Kashmir vs. Tamilnadu (Pool H)

Match 30: Chhattisgarh vs. Vidarbha (Pool D)

Match 31: Manipur vs. Pondicherry (Pool E)

Match 32: Kerala vs. Tripura (Pool F)

Match 33: Orissa vs. Karnataka (Pool G)

Match 34: W.B. State Unit vs. Pondicherry (Pool H)

Match 35: Vidarbha vs. Kerala 2 (Pool D)

Match 36: Rajasthan vs. Chandigarh (Pool E)

Match 37: Himachal Pradesh vs. Bihar (Pool F)

Match 38: Karnataka vs. Punjab (Pool G)

Match 39: W.B. State Unit vs. Uttarakhand (Pool H)

