×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 3 group-stage results roundup

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 15 Feb 2020, 21:55 IST

The third day of the 46th Senior Nationals witnessed the conclusion of league-stage fixtures.
The third day of the 46th Senior Nationals witnessed the conclusion of league-stage fixtures.

The third day of the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship witnessed the completion of the league stage, as teams booked their spots for the pre-quarterfinals. The matches took place in Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana. 

Boys:

Himachal Pradesh opened the day against Andhra Pradesh 2nd side, where the former registered a remarkable win by 49-18. Jharkhand opened their account against Pondicherry 31-27 but went on to lose their fixture against Maharashtra 46-18. Tamil Nadu finished their league stage on a high, winning both of their matches against Manipur 50-20 and Kerala 1st 36-10. Vidarbha gained a consolation win against Uttarakhand 48-36, after losing their outing on day 2.

While Delhi overcame Orissa in a one-sided clash 42-16, Karnataka scripted a mighty comeback against Gujarat and knocked the latter by 26-29. The losing woes for Andhra Pradesh's 2nd side continued with a loss against Haryana 37-27.

Delhi and Karnataka continued their unbeaten run against W.B. State Unit 28-6 and Kerala 2nd side 45-32, respectively. SAI and Himachal Pradesh ended their campaign with brilliant victories against Orissa 29-3 and 7-32.

Girls:

Punjab showed their dominance against Telangana 12-59 and Karnataka 36-41. Tamil Nadu defeated Jammu & Kashmir 11-51 and W.B. State Unit 24-25 out of the competition, while Chattisgarh continued their dream run with a win against Vidarbha 39-11.

Kerala's 1st side conquered Tripura by 45-7. On the other hand, Orissa outplayed Karnataka by 29-26. Himachal Pradesh also had a terrific run against Bihar with a scoreline of 35-21.

Here is the results roundup of the final day of league-stage in the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Boys:

Match 25: Himachal Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh 2nd 49-18 (Pool E)

Match 26: Jharkhand defeated Pondicherry 31-27 (Pool C)

Advertisement

Match 27: Tamilnadu defeated Manipur 50-20 (Pool D)

Match 28: Vidarbha defeated Uttarakhand 48-36 (Pool F)

Match 29: Delhi defeated Orissa 42-16 (Pool G)

Match 30: Karnataka defeated Gujarat 26-29 (Pool H)

Match 31: Maharashtra defeated Jharkhand 46-18 (Pool C)

Match 32: Tamilnadu defeated Kerala 1st 36-10(Pool D)

Match 33: Haryana defeated Andhra Pradesh 2nd 37-27 (Pool E)

Match 34: Telangana defeated Uttarakhand 21-40 (Pool F)

Match 35: Sports Authority of India defeated Orissa 29-3 (Pool G)

Match 36: Karnataka defeated Kerala 2nd 45-32 (Pool H)

Match 37: Madhya Pradesh vs. Pondicherry - No Result (Pool C)

Match 38: Manipur vs. Tripura - No Result (Pool D)

Match 39: Himachal Pradesh defeated Assam 7-32 (Pool E)

Match 40: Telangana vs. Punjab - No Result (Pool F)

Match 41: Delhi defeated W.B. State Unit 28-6 (Pool G)

Match 42: Gujarat vs. Bihar - No Result (Pool H)

Girls:

Match 28: Punjab defeated Telangana 12-59 (Pool G)

Match 29: Tamilnadu defeated Jammu & Kashmir 11-51 (Pool H)

Match 30: Chhattisgarh defeated Vidarbha 39-11 (Pool D)

Match 31: Manipur vs. Pondicherry - No Result (Pool E)

Match 32: Kerala 1st defeated Tripura 45-7 (Pool F)

Match 33: Orissa defeated Karnataka 29-26 (Pool G)

Match 34: Tamilnadu defeated W.B. State Unit 24-25 (Pool H)

Match 35: Vidarbha vs. Kerala 2nd - No Result (Pool D)

Match 36: Rajasthan vs. Chandigarh - No Result (Pool E)

Match 37: Himachal Pradesh vs. Bihar - No Result (Pool F)

Match 38: Punjab defeated Karnataka 36-41 (Pool G)

Match 39: W.B. State Unit defeated Uttarakhand 46-26 (Pool H)

Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi to stay updated with the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship schedule, results, roundups, and latest Kabaddi events.

Published 15 Feb 2020, 21:55 IST
46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Banty Neeraj Narwal 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Schedule 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Results
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us