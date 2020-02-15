46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 3 group-stage results roundup

The third day of the 46th Senior Nationals witnessed the conclusion of league-stage fixtures.

The third day of the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship witnessed the completion of the league stage, as teams booked their spots for the pre-quarterfinals. The matches took place in Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana.

Boys:

Himachal Pradesh opened the day against Andhra Pradesh 2nd side, where the former registered a remarkable win by 49-18. Jharkhand opened their account against Pondicherry 31-27 but went on to lose their fixture against Maharashtra 46-18. Tamil Nadu finished their league stage on a high, winning both of their matches against Manipur 50-20 and Kerala 1st 36-10. Vidarbha gained a consolation win against Uttarakhand 48-36, after losing their outing on day 2.

While Delhi overcame Orissa in a one-sided clash 42-16, Karnataka scripted a mighty comeback against Gujarat and knocked the latter by 26-29. The losing woes for Andhra Pradesh's 2nd side continued with a loss against Haryana 37-27.

Delhi and Karnataka continued their unbeaten run against W.B. State Unit 28-6 and Kerala 2nd side 45-32, respectively. SAI and Himachal Pradesh ended their campaign with brilliant victories against Orissa 29-3 and 7-32.

Girls:

Punjab showed their dominance against Telangana 12-59 and Karnataka 36-41. Tamil Nadu defeated Jammu & Kashmir 11-51 and W.B. State Unit 24-25 out of the competition, while Chattisgarh continued their dream run with a win against Vidarbha 39-11.

Kerala's 1st side conquered Tripura by 45-7. On the other hand, Orissa outplayed Karnataka by 29-26. Himachal Pradesh also had a terrific run against Bihar with a scoreline of 35-21.

Here is the results roundup of the final day of league-stage in the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Boys:

Match 25: Himachal Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh 2nd 49-18 (Pool E)

Match 26: Jharkhand defeated Pondicherry 31-27 (Pool C)

Match 27: Tamilnadu defeated Manipur 50-20 (Pool D)

Match 28: Vidarbha defeated Uttarakhand 48-36 (Pool F)

Match 29: Delhi defeated Orissa 42-16 (Pool G)

Match 30: Karnataka defeated Gujarat 26-29 (Pool H)

Match 31: Maharashtra defeated Jharkhand 46-18 (Pool C)

Match 32: Tamilnadu defeated Kerala 1st 36-10(Pool D)

Match 33: Haryana defeated Andhra Pradesh 2nd 37-27 (Pool E)

Match 34: Telangana defeated Uttarakhand 21-40 (Pool F)

Match 35: Sports Authority of India defeated Orissa 29-3 (Pool G)

Match 36: Karnataka defeated Kerala 2nd 45-32 (Pool H)

Match 37: Madhya Pradesh vs. Pondicherry - No Result (Pool C)

Match 38: Manipur vs. Tripura - No Result (Pool D)

Match 39: Himachal Pradesh defeated Assam 7-32 (Pool E)

Match 40: Telangana vs. Punjab - No Result (Pool F)

Match 41: Delhi defeated W.B. State Unit 28-6 (Pool G)

Match 42: Gujarat vs. Bihar - No Result (Pool H)

Girls:

Match 28: Punjab defeated Telangana 12-59 (Pool G)

Match 29: Tamilnadu defeated Jammu & Kashmir 11-51 (Pool H)

Match 30: Chhattisgarh defeated Vidarbha 39-11 (Pool D)

Match 31: Manipur vs. Pondicherry - No Result (Pool E)

Match 32: Kerala 1st defeated Tripura 45-7 (Pool F)

Match 33: Orissa defeated Karnataka 29-26 (Pool G)

Match 34: Tamilnadu defeated W.B. State Unit 24-25 (Pool H)

Match 35: Vidarbha vs. Kerala 2nd - No Result (Pool D)

Match 36: Rajasthan vs. Chandigarh - No Result (Pool E)

Match 37: Himachal Pradesh vs. Bihar - No Result (Pool F)

Match 38: Punjab defeated Karnataka 36-41 (Pool G)

Match 39: W.B. State Unit defeated Uttarakhand 46-26 (Pool H)

