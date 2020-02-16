46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 3 pre quarter-finals results roundup

The Round of 16 took place on the third day of 46th Junior Nationals.

Following the conclusion of the league-stage in the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship, the pre-quarterfinals (Round of 16) took place among teams who had named themselves for the knockouts earlier. The fixtures are getting held in the Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana.

Gold medalists of the 45th edition - Chandigarh thrashed Gujarat in the first knockout match 55-7, while Haryana with Anuj Kumar and Neeraj Narwal continued to assert its dominance over Kerala 6-32. The Sports Authority of India stamped their authority with a convincing win over Rajasthan 50-33. Maharashtra's experience came into play with a win over Vidarbha 39-51.

Uttar Pradesh advanced into the quarters, defeating Delhi 32-10. Punjab and Goa also clinched victories in the Round of 16 against Jharkhand 11-32 and Karnataka 38-42, respectively. The final match of the boys' category ended in a thrilling finish between Himachal Pradesh and Tamilnadu, where the former went through 39-35 to qualify.

In the girls' category, defending champions Sports Authority of India named themselves for another medal run versus West Bengal State Unit 27-16. Despite losing to Chhattisgarh in the group-stage, Maharashtra came back strong against Rajasthan 36-27. Goa and Uttar Pradesh continued their winning momentum over Punjab 27-39 and Bihar 8-25, respectively.

Karnataka had no answers to the experienced Haryana's challenge - losing their knockout match against the latter by 42-16. Himachal Pradesh's strong team went over Andhra Pradesh 27-44. Delhi came back strong against Tamilnadu by 25-36. The day's action came to an end as Chandigarh got the win by a 38-26 scoreline versus Chattisgarh.

Here are the results roundup of the Round of 16 in the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship:

Boys Pre Quarter-finals:

Match 1: Chandigarh defeated Gujarat 55-7

Match 2: Haryana defeated Kerala 1st 32-6

Match 3: Sports Authority of India defeated Rajasthan 50-33

Match 4: Maharashtra defeated Vidarbha 51-29

Match 5: Uttar Pradesh vs. Delhi 32-10

Match 6: Punjab defeated Jharkhand 32-11

Match 7: Goa defeated Karnataka 42-38

Match 8: Himachal Pradesh defeated Tamilnadu 39-35

Girls Pre Quarter-finals:

Match 1: Sports Authority of India defeated W.B. State Unit 27-16

Match 2: Maharashtra defeated Rajasthan 36-27

Match 3: Goa defeated Punjab 39-27

Match 4: Uttar Pradesh defeated Bihar 25-08

Match 5: Haryana defeated Karnataka 42-16

Match 6: Himachal Pradesh defeated Andhra Pradesh 44-27

Match 7: Delhi defeated Tamilnadu 36-25

Match 8: Chandigarh defeated Chattisgarh 38-26

