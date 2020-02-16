×
46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Quarter-finals Results Roundup

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 16 Feb 2020, 14:03 IST

The fourth day of the 46th Junior Nationals commenced with the quarter-final matches.
The fourth day of the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship started with the quarter-finals, as four teams in both (boys and girls) categories have made it through the semi-finals. The matches are currently taking place in the Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana.

In the boys' category, former champions Chandigarh thrashed the hosts Haryana in a one-sided victory with a margin of 52-27. The Sports Authority of India overpowered Maharashtra by 37-31. While Punjab couldn't overcome Uttar Pradesh's experience - losing to the latter by 41-22, Goa pulled off an upset against Himachal Pradesh 47-40.

On the other hand, the Sports Authority of India continued their dominant run once again by defeating Maharashtra 34-21. While Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh won their respective matches against Goa 14-39 and Himachal Pradesh 36-20, Chandigarh also qualified for the semi-final with a crucial win over Delhi by the scoreline of 25-35.

While the Banty-led Chandigarh squares off against Sports Authority of India in the first semi-final, two young sides - Uttar Pradesh and Goa will clash in the second semi-final of the boys' category. On the other hand, SAI and Uttar Pradesh go head-to-head in the first semi-final, whereas Haryana faces Chandigarh in the second semi-final of the girls' category.

Here are the quarter-finals results roundup of the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Boys Quarter-finals:

Match 1: Chandigarh defeated Haryana 52-27 (QF1)

Match 2 - Sports Authority of India defeated Maharashtra 37-31 (QF2)

Match 3 - Uttar Pradesh defeated Punjab 41-22 (QF3)

Match 4 - Goa defeated Himachal Pradesh 47-40 (QF4)

Girls Quarter-finals:

Match 1 - Sports Authority of India defeated Maharashtra 34-21 (QF1)

Match 2 - Uttar Pradesh defeated Goa 14-39 (QF2)

Match 3 - Haryana defeated Himachal Pradesh 36-20 (QF3)

Match 4 - Chandigarh defeated Delhi 25-35 (QF4)

Published 16 Feb 2020, 14:03 IST
46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Banty Neeraj Narwal 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Schedule 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship 2020 Results
