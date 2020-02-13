46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Teams & Group Classification Announced

The 46th Senior National Kabaddi Championship has commenced from today.

The 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship began on the 13th of February, 2020 and culminate on 16th February, 2020, taking place in Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana. The yearly event promises to set a platform for the young Kabaddi stars to showcase their talents and provide them with future career opportunities.

In the 45th Junior Nationals held in Kolkata last year, Chandigarh (boys) and Sports Authority of India (girls) emerged victorious in the summit clash to win the gold medal. Runners-up - Uttar Pradesh (boys) and Haryana (girls) settled with the silver medal in their respective categories.

A total of 30 teams in the boy's category and 29 in the girls from all over the country will participate in the competition, where the sides have got allotted into eight groups. The teams will play one match each in their respective groups, where the top-2 will qualify for the knockouts. The winners from the final will get awarded the gold medal, while the runners-up will settle for silver. The two teams which get knocked out in the semi-finals will get bronze medals.

Here is the group classification of teams in both categories - boys and girls in the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Boys

Pool A: Chandigarh, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir

Pool B: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhatisgarh

Pool C: Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand

Pool D: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Manipur, and Tripura

Pool E: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam

Pool F: Telangana, Punjab, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand

Pool G: Delhi, Sports Authority of India, West Bengal, and Orissa

Pool H: Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Kerala (Court Order)

Girls:

Pool A: Sports Authority of India, Delhi, and Gujarat

Pool B: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa

Pool C: Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand

Pool D: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Kerala (Court Order)

Pool E: Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, and Manipur

Pool F: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Tripura

Pool G: Karnataka, Punjab, Orissa, and Telangana

Pool H: Tamil Nadu, W.B. State Unit, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand

