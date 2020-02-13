46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Teams & Group Classification Announced
The 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship began on the 13th of February, 2020 and culminate on 16th February, 2020, taking place in Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana. The yearly event promises to set a platform for the young Kabaddi stars to showcase their talents and provide them with future career opportunities.
In the 45th Junior Nationals held in Kolkata last year, Chandigarh (boys) and Sports Authority of India (girls) emerged victorious in the summit clash to win the gold medal. Runners-up - Uttar Pradesh (boys) and Haryana (girls) settled with the silver medal in their respective categories.
A total of 30 teams in the boy's category and 29 in the girls from all over the country will participate in the competition, where the sides have got allotted into eight groups. The teams will play one match each in their respective groups, where the top-2 will qualify for the knockouts. The winners from the final will get awarded the gold medal, while the runners-up will settle for silver. The two teams which get knocked out in the semi-finals will get bronze medals.
Here is the group classification of teams in both categories - boys and girls in the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.
Boys
Pool A: Chandigarh, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir
Pool B: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhatisgarh
Pool C: Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand
Pool D: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Manipur, and Tripura
Pool E: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam
Pool F: Telangana, Punjab, Vidarbha, and Uttarakhand
Pool G: Delhi, Sports Authority of India, West Bengal, and Orissa
Pool H: Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Kerala (Court Order)
Girls:
Pool A: Sports Authority of India, Delhi, and Gujarat
Pool B: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa
Pool C: Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand
Pool D: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Kerala (Court Order)
Pool E: Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, and Manipur
Pool F: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Tripura
Pool G: Karnataka, Punjab, Orissa, and Telangana
Pool H: Tamil Nadu, W.B. State Unit, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand
Follow Sportskeeda Kabaddi to stay updated with the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship results, schedule, roundups, and latest Kabaddi events.Published 13 Feb 2020, 17:55 IST