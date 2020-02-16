46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Uttar Pradesh boys and Haryana girls to face SAI in respective finals

Uttar Pradesh squaring off against Goa in the second semi-final of the 46th Junior Nationals.

Uttar Pradesh boys and Haryana girls advanced through to the finals along with the Sports Authority of India (boys & girls) in both categories, as the semi-finals concluded in the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship in the Maharshi Dayanand University Sports Complex, Rohtak, Haryana.

In the first semi-final of the boys' category, Banty scored a crucial Super-10 for the defending champions Chandigarh against SAI. However, the latter kept their nerve and won the game by a scoreline of 40-31.

Goa had no answers against the experienced Uttar Pradesh boys team, where the latter's Arpit Saroha scored six tackle points and Akash, who led the raiding with seven raid points. Uttar Pradesh won the game 40-16 in the second semi-final.

In the girls' category, SAI thumped Uttar Pradesh 38-19 courtesy of Anupriya's nine raid points to book a berth in the finals for the second consecutive time. Hosts Haryana registered an extravagant victory against Chandigarh by 70-20, where raiders Pooja and Priyanka scored Super-10s each. Muskan Malik scored a record ten tackle points for the former to lead them towards the Gold-medal fixture.

After finishing as runners-up in the past two editions, Uttar Pradesh will be hoping to claim the championship against SAI, who has won the title four out of the past five editions. SAI and Haryana will be competing in their third consecutive final, as the former has beaten Haryana in the last two finals. Haryana will be hoping to end their campaign on a high note at home.

Here are the semi-finals results roundup of the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Boys:

Semi-Final 1: Sports Authority of India defeated Chandigarh 40-31

Semi-Final 2: Uttar Pradesh defeated Goa 40-16

Girls:

Semi-Final 1: Sports Authority of India defeated Uttar Pradesh 38-19

Semi-Final 2: Haryana defeated Chandigarh 70-20

