Pro-Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 best raiders who have played for Patna Pirates in the past

Monu Goyat was a key component of the title-winning Patna Pirates side last season

The Pro Kabaddi League is set for a start on October 7 as the three-month long Kabaddi carnival will wind up in the city of Mumbai in January with the champions being crowned for the sixth season.

Patna Pirates are no strangers to the championship as they have won it for three occasions on the trot standing out as the most successful franchise over the five seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League. Throughout this time, there have been many raiders who have contributed their fair share to the success and we take a look at five such men who have dazzled on the mat for the Patna Pirates.

#5 Rajesh Mondal

The premier do-or-die raid specialist in the Pro Kabaddi League, Rajesh Mondal has made his reputation in the pressure situations of matches over the years. Mondal began his Pro Kabaddi League career with the Bengaluru Bulls where he performed consistently scoring a total of 78 points over two seasons in 30 matches.

Mondal was picked by the Patna Pirates in the third season auction and played a key role in the raiding unit as the franchise won their first title in the Pro Kabaddi League. He managed a tally of 28 points in nine matches. Mondal was a more prominent feature in the subsequent season as the Pirates retained the title.

Mondal finished with a tally of 59 points from 15 matches which included a Super Raid and a lot of do-or-die raid points. The next season saw the feisty Mondal being picked up by the Puneri Paltan and he continued his good form scoring 91 points over a course of 21 matches as the Puneri Paltan made the playoffs stage in Season 5. Mondal has been retained by the Puneri Paltan franchise for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

#4 Ravi Dalal

A name that many people seem to have forgotten over the years is Ravi Dalal. He was the man for the Patna Pirates before a certain Mr. Pardeep Narwal came to the forefront

He was the raiding star for Patna Pirates in the first season as he managed to score a massive 111 raid points in the sixteen matches. He was one of the top raiders during the course of the PKL Season 1 and averaged 6.93 raid points per match. However, after two seasons with the Pirates, he lost his run of form and did not quite recreate the level he managed to back in the first season.

#3 Deepak Narwal

Deepak Narwal started his Pro Kabaddi League career with the Patna Pirates back in Season 2 and had a stellar start there. Narwal ended up scoring the highest points for a Patna Pirate in the season with 57 raid points in 16 matches which included a 10-point performance. He was a part of the title-winning Season 3 squad but played just nine matches scoring 33 points and moved on to Dabang Delhi KC in the next auction.

His breakout season was the Season 5 with Bengal Warriors when alongside Maninder Singh, Narwal scored 87 raid points and led the team to the playoffs stages. As a result of his performances, the Pirates have signed him back in this year's auction for an amount of 57 Lakhs.

#2 Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar is perhaps one of the most clinical raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League arena. He made his debut in the PKL with the Patna Pirates in the third edition and was a crucial part of the championship winning side.

Rohit, along with Pardeep Narwal and Deepak Narwal led the raiding unit of the Patna Pirates to glory as they stomped their way across the entire league. Kumar garnered a massive 109 points in the 12 matches that he featured in with a 44.94% successful raid percentage.

Kumar was then picked up by the Bengaluru Bulls franchise and has gone on to achieve stardom leading the charge almost single-handedly for the Bulls over the past two seasons. In his two seasons with the Bulls, Kumar has scored a whopping 331 points in 36 matches and made his mark over the league. In just three seasons, he has risen on the standings for top scoring raiders and is the second highest averaging raid points scorer in the league behind Pardeep Narwal.

#1 Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat became the talk of the town at this year's Pro Kabaddi League Auction when he was picked up as the highest buy of the auction by the Haryana Steelers at a price of 1.51 Crores.

Goyat's huge price was courtesy an outstanding season with the Patna Pirates that saw him amass 191 raid points in 26 matches as the Pirates marched on to their third straight championship. Goyat played the perfect partner to the marauding Pardeep Narwal as he scored crucial points and had 45 do-or-die raid points cementing his importance for the side. Goyat had 4 Super Raids and 9 Super 10s to his name over the duration of the season.