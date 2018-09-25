5 players who have been valuable for Tamil Thalaivas

Kamran Siddique
23 // 25 Sep 2018, 14:15 IST

Tamil Thalaivas were one of the 4 new teams added to PKL, increasing the number of teams to 12. It was their first season and they were the only team among the new teams not to make the playoffs. But the Tamil Thalaivas in their first season were involved in some of the most thrilling matches in PKL 5. They won 4 matches in the last minute but also lost a few matches in the dying minutes.

The Tamil Thalaivas' campaign unearthed some of the most promising youngsters such as Darshan J, C. Arun and K. Prapanjan. Ajay Thakur single-handedly lit up the league with some dazzling performances under pressure. Tamil Thalaivas' lack of experience cost them on a few occasions last season but they have rectified the void this season by adding experienced players such as Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde and their fanatic fans will hope that they make the playoffs this time around.

K. Prapanjan

There were serious concerns raised about the raiding prowess of Tamil Thalaivas before the start of PKL 5 with many observers feeling that the Tamil Thalaivas do not have any serious raiding threat apart from Ajay Thakur. K. Prapanjan was the only other raider to have any PKL experience having been part of U Mumba and Telugu Titans squads, but due to various reasons Prapanjan never really got a chance at his previous teams having mainly been used as a substitute raider.

The tall Prapanjan grabbed the opportunity to consistently start the matches and was one of the breakthrough stars of PKL 5, scoring crucial raid points when required and ably supporting Ajay Thakur. He scored 123 raid points and his performances didn’t go unnoticed as he was picked up by Gujarat Fortune Giants for 39 lakhs, more than some of the renowned raiders like Anup Kumar, Kashiling Adake, Wazir Singh, Sukesh Hegde and Jasvir Singh among others.

