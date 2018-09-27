5 Players who have been valuable for U Mumba over the years

Pro Kabaddi Season 2 champions, U Mumba.

One of the most renowned teams of Pro Kabaddi, U Mumba is a reputed team in the Pro Kabaddi League. Owned by Ronnie Screwwala, U Mumba has the highest winning percentage of 64.63% which is the most by any team in Pro Kabaddi history!

The team has always comprised of star-studded players over the years and has established competency in Pro Kabaddi. U Mumba as a team has the 3rd highest raid points in Pro Kabaddi (1483 raid points) and the 2nd highest tackle points in Pro Kabaddi (845 tackle points) in 84 matches.

Anup Kumar, a veteran in the game has led U Mumba to its crucial wins against tough opponents. U Mumba's consecutive 3-time appearances in the finals set a benchmark for their well-known dominance.

The team's best performance came in Season 2 as they beat Bengaluru Bulls led by Shabeer Bappu's heroics (36-30). A team which trusted its core over the years, here are the five valuable players who have donned the U Mumba jersey in the past.

#5 Shabeer Bappu

Shabeer Bappu has always been U Mumba's lucky charm.

U Mumba's Season 2 title win was an epic turnaround of an event which was scripted by Shabeer Bappu's heroic 3-pointer super raid which came in around the 36th minute of the match. That super raid with him taking a stroll around the court touching all defenders assured U Mumba's first ever title in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Shabeer Bappu has always been a valuable asset to the team as a supporting raider. Bappu has 160 raid points in 42 matches played with U Mumba with an average of 3.81 raid points. Alongside with U Mumba, Shabeer Bappu has the most appearances in finals in Pro Kabaddi history.

He was with the Pink Panthers in Season 4 and came back with U Mumba in Season 5 where he couldn't play many matches due to his injury. He will be a part of Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 6.

