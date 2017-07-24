5 times kabaddi players were arrested

These 5 players saw their life take a shocking turn.

@SarthRedDevil by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 19:18 IST

Rohit Kumar features on the list

The world of kabaddi is a ruthless place to be in. The game looks magnificent from the outside and in many ways it actually is magnificent too, but in the real world everyone has their own problems.

Kabaddi players have become icons in recent times with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) putting some athletes on the map and making them major stars in the kabaddi world. The Kabaddi World Cup was another medium by which fans recognised their favourite players and showered them with praise and support. Behind the scenes however, life is not all that easy for these kabaddi enthusiasts.

The game itself has suffered a lot over the years as International recognition has never really been forthcoming. The players at national level have struggled to break out of the confines of their cities and towns and generally come from humble back grounds. Backgrounds where nefarious activities continue to be the norm.

Even the best of us have some demons, and that can be shockingly seen when you take a look at the heinous acts committed by some of these kabaddi players. Keeping that in mind, here are 5 times that kabaddi players were arrested:

#5 Shani Dev

Shani Dev was a national level kabaddi player who was well respected for his craft in his own village and managed to break through owing to his talent as a player during trying times for the sport.

However, Shani managed to join a gang in 2010 and that's where the problems started. His younger brother Sukhwinder Singh was shot dead in a village in Rohtak and that prompted a killing spree in which Shani killed 8 people in cold blood to take revenge for his brother's death. He was finally arrested in 2014 and taken into police custody.