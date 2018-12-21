66th Senior National Kabaddi Men's Championship start date announced

Maharashtra defeated Services to win the Senior Nationals 2017-18.

It has been a memorable Season 6 of Pro Kabaddi filled with exhilarating action-packed Kabaddi. While young and fiery raiders like Siddharth Desai and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat have been blazing super raids, the defensive bedrocks like Fazel Atrachali and Parvesh Bhainswal have been shielding their team for crucial victories.

While an unforgettable 3-months of Pro Kabaddi is set to conclude on 5th January 2019 at Dome at NSCI, SVP, Mumbai, fans have been worrying when the next time they would witness Kabaddi again. However, the fans won't need to wait any longer as the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has announced the dates for 66th Senior National Kabaddi Championship (Men's) which is set to take place from 28th January 2019 to 31st January 2019.

Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) released its Calendar for National Championships in 2019.

The 66th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will take place in Raigad district of Maharashtra by the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association. It is that time when big names like Pardeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Rishank Devadiga, Rahul Chaudhari, and many others play for the pride of their respective states/employers.

The 66th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will get broadcasted on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar. It is likely that fans will get to witness the knockout stage (4 Quarter-finals, 2 Semi-finals, and Final) of the tournament.

Rishank Devadiga, with a 2-point raid, led Maharashtra to an epic victory after 11 years of drought over Services that consisted of big names like Nitin Tomar, Monu Goyat and PO Surjeet Singh (34-29) in the 65th National Kabaddi Men's Championship held in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

It is that time when the Pro Kabaddi owners scout for local talents who could outshine bigger names and grab the limelight. Players like Ruturaj Koravi, Manjeet Dahiya, Naveen Kumar, etc. have already been making names in Pro Kabaddi as they had a remarkable outing in the Nationals.

As Kabaddi is getting broader day by day, the competition will get tougher. It will be a treat for the eyes to witness how new talents will step up to the plate for the next seasons of Pro Kabaddi.

