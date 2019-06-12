66th Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship start date announced

Yashashree Satarkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 25 // 12 Jun 2019, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Himachal Pradesh vs. Indian Railways (65th Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship Final)

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has announced that the 66th Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship will be commencing from 11th July 2019 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna and will be organized by the Bihar Kabaddi Association.

While men's kabaddi has been taking center-stage, women's kabaddi has also played an integral part in the rise of kabaddi but is yet to flourish across Indian sports. The rise of women's kabaddi has seen a number of fledging talents taking to the mat in order to represent the nation someday.

Apart from the Senior National Championships, the Pro Kabaddi League also played host to some stars such as Sakshi Kumari (Haryana), Kavita (Himachal Pradesh), Payel Chowdhary (Railways), Sonali Shingate, Randeep Kaur amongst others who will be seen in action for their respective states in this competition.

Women's kabaddi in national level tournament.

While there is no confirmation on the broadcasting of 66th Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship, the knockout matches (semi-finals and finals) might be broadcasted if any channel agrees to sign the deal with AKFI ahead of 20th June 2019.

Himachal Pradesh won the 65th Senior National Kabaddi Women's Championship back in 2018 as they defeated Indian Railways (38-25) in an exciting clash which took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Himachal Pradesh and Railways beat Haryana and Punjab respectively in the semi-finals last year and this year, the same teams will be in contention as possible title contenders in the upcoming tournament.

The last time a national level tournament was held in Patna, it was the 64th Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship in which Indian Railways defeated Haryana to claim the title.

As kabaddi fans gear up for the commencement of the Pro Kabaddi League, this edition of the Senior National Women's Championships is certain to give rise to some top-class action and unearth some exciting talent.