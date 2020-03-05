67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 4 results roundup - Indian Railways advance for the semi-finals in both divisions, Rajasthan men qualify

Indian Railways vs. Haryana (Quarter-final 1)

The fourth day of the ongoing 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship saw the Round of 16 and quarter-final fixtures take place in Jaipur's Poornima University in Rajasthan. Defending champions Indian Railways and hosts Rajasthan named themselves for the semi-finals in both men's and women's categories.

The day commenced with the Round of 16 fixtures, which took place in the men's and women's divisions. In the men's category, skipper Pawan Sehrawat starred with 12 raid points along with Parvesh Bhainswal's eight tackle points that led Indian Railways to win against Chandigarh. Pondicherry kept the fight intact against Haryana, but the latter revived themselves in the final few minutes courtesy of Sandeep Narwal's 3-pointer raid as they won by 36-31.

Hosts Rajasthan rode on Deepak Niwas Hooda's Super-10 as they gained the upper hand against Kerala C.O. by 53-33. The debutant Manoj Bondre scored a High-5 for Maharashtra as they silenced Madhya Pradesh by 53-36.

The action continued with Services and Karnataka winning their matches against Uttaranchal 43-14 and Himachal Pradesh 27-41, respectively. Bihar wreaked havoc against the inexperienced Gujarat side by 51-27, while Uttar Pradesh edged the competitive Tamilnadu with the scoreline of 30-28.

Indian Railways women's team in action

In the women's division, Himachal Pradesh thrashed West Bengal State Unit by 20-41 in the opener. Chhattisgarh advanced by defeating Tamilnadu 27-34, while the hosts Rajasthan had a memorable outing against Andhra Pradesh 24-45 courtesy of Renu's Super-10. All-rounder Sakshi Kumari scored 11 raid points and four tackle points, taking Haryana to win against Delhi single-handedly by 38-21.

Bihar's Sonia claimed a Super-10 with a High-5 to beat Odisha by 29 points, 10-39. As Jharkhand edged Uttar Pradesh out by 27-33, Goa booked a lopsided victory against Chandigarh by 50-36. The match between defending champions Indian Railways and Punjab went in the former's favor, despite Punjab's competitive reply to them. Ritu Negi scored a High-5 for Railways to win by 31-26.

Quarter-finals:

Deepak Niwas Hooda raiding against Maharashtra

Indian Railways squared off against Haryana in the first quarter-final as Vikash Kandola scored a brilliant nine raid points for the side, including a super raid. Pardeep Narwal & Co. had no answers to the challenge laid by the defending champions as the latter won with a score-line of 44-26. Hosts Rajasthan, with the support of their home crowd, surprised Maharashtra by winning the second quarter-final by 47-34. Rajasthan's strategical approach dominated Maharashtra as Pankaj Mohite's outstanding Super-10 went in vain.

Naveen Kumar excelled yet again for Services with 15 raid points, while the returning Sandeep Kandola scored a splendid High-5 as Services shined against Karnataka with a score of 54-23. The fourth quarter-final of the men's division saw the likes of Abhishek Singh and Rahul Chaudhari, scoring consistent raid points for Uttar Pradesh to become the fourth and final team to reach the semi-finals by defeating Bihar 39-31.

The women's quarter-finals witnessed Sonali Shingate's Indian Railways thrashing Goa by 51-21 as Shingate scored 11 raid points for her side. Both Bihar and Jharkhand played out a thrilling clash, but the latter came on top by 26-21 in the end.

Haryana's Priyanka went absolute berserk with eight raid points and nine tackle points as they spoiled the hosts Rajasthan's unbeaten run by winning the clash 40-27. Nidhi Sharma for Himachal Pradesh claimed eight raid points as the team went on to beat Chhattisgarh by 20-32 in the fourth and final encounter to qualify for the semi-final clash.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Results, 5th March:

Men's fixtures:

Match 1: Indian Railways defeated Chandigarh 45-35

Match 2: Haryana defeated Pondicherry 36-31

Match 3: Rajasthan defeated Kerala 53-33

Match 4: Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh 53-36

Match 5: Services defeated Uttarakhand 43-14

Match 6: Karnataka defeated Himachal Pradesh 27-41

Match 7: Bihar defeated Gujarat 51-27

Match 8: Uttar Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu 30-28

Quarter-final 1: Indian Railways defeated Haryana 44-26

Quarter-final 2: Rajasthan defeated Maharashtra 47-34

Quarter-final 3: Services defeated Karnataka 54-23

Quarter-final 4: Uttar Pradesh defeated Bihar 39-31

Women's fixtures:

Match 1: Indian Railways defeated Punjab 31-26

Match 2: Goa defeated Chandigarh 50-36

Match 3: Jharkhand defeated Uttar Pradesh 27-33

Match 4: Bihar defeated Odisha 10-39

Match 5: Haryana defeated Delhi 38-21

Match 6: Rajasthan defeated Andhra Pradesh 24-45

Match 7: Chhattisgarh defeated Tamil Nadu 27-34

Match 8: Himachal Pradesh defeated West Bengal 20-41

Quarter-final 1: Indian Railways defeated Goa 51-21

Quarter-final 2: Jharkhand defeated Bihar 26-21

Quarter-final 3: Haryana defeated Rajasthan 40-27

Quarter-final 4: Himachal Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh 20-32

