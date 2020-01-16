67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship set to begin from 3rd February 2020 in Jaipur

Vijay Sain News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020

The likes of Parvesh Bhainswal, Shrikant Jadhav, and Pawan Sehrawat will represent Indian Railways yet again.

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has finalized the dates and venues of the National Kabaddi Championships in an official announcement. The 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship for both men and women will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from 3rd to 7th March 2020.

In the same announcement, AKFI further declared that Rohtak, Haryana will host the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship from 13th to 16th February 2020. That will get followed by the 15th Circle style Kabaddi Championship, in Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, from 21st to 23rd February 2020.

The Indian Railways, who won the 66th Senior Nationals, will defend their title in Jaipur along with a star-studded side, with the likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Jadhav, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, and Sandeep Dhull. They will face competition from Services, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, featuring many Kabaddi stars in the same event.

Indian Railways also won the 66th Senior Nationals in the women's category by defeating Haryana in the summit clash, as they will look to defend against Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. Chandigarh (boys) and Sports Authority of India (girls) will be the defending champions in the Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

The Senior Nationals is a platform for Kabaddi stars to showcase their skills to provide them further opportunities. It is that time when the owners of the Pro Kabaddi franchises scout for local talented players who could grab the spotlight and outshine big names in the cash-rich tournament.

With the Kabaddi World Cup and the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League scheduled to take place later this year, the Senior Nationals will play a pivotal role in uplifting new Kabaddi stars for the upcoming events.