67th Senior National Kabaddi Championships to be held in March 2020

Indian Railways will aim to defend their title when they take to the mat in Jaipur

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) announced that the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championships for both Men and Women will be held in March 2020 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In addition to the Senior National Championships, the committee also finalised the dates and locations for other national Kabaddi competitions such as the Junior and Senior Federation Cup.

The 66th Men's Senior National Kabaddi Championship were won by the Indian Railways as a star-studded lineup comprising of top Pro Kabaddi League stars dominated proceedings on the mat in Roha, Maharashtra.

The winning team was composed of stars like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Shrikant Jadhav, Dharmaraj Cheralatham, Ravinder Pahal, Vikash Khandola and others as they defeated a strong team from the Services in the final.

AKFI's committee also announced the schedule for the prominent national-level Kabaddi tournaments to be conducted through the 2020 calendar year.

Kabaddi action will kick off for the young kids as the Sub Junior National Kabaddi Championships for boys and girls will take place in the final week of January 2020 in the cities of Indore, Ujjain and Harda in Madhya Pradesh. Moving up the age ladder, the Junior National Kabaddi Championships will take place from 20th to 23rd February in Gurugram, Panchkula and Sonipat cities of Haryana.

The Junior Federation Cup for boys and girls will be held in the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, whereas the Senior Federation Cup for Men and Women will be held at Delhi in March 2020.

Further, the AKFI allotted the Beach Kabaddi National Championships to the Uttarakhand Kabaddi Association and the Circle Style Kabaddi National Championships to the Punjab Kabaddi Association but did not announce any probable dates for the two events.

The AKFI has set the dates for an exciting Kabaddi schedule for Indian fans for the year 2020 with a lot of action-packed through the year which will be then followed by the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 later.