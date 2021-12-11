AAG vs RPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Today's Starting 7 for K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan match - December 11th, 2021

The Aravalli Guards will take on the Rana Pratap Raiders in Match 1 of Pool D of the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan. The two sides will lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur and will look to start their campaign with a bang.

They are pitted in Pool D alongside Salasar Express and Nahargarh Rangers. Only one out of the four teams will make it to the K7 World Series. All teams will look to put their best foot forward and qualify for the grand event.

Each team will play three group stage matches, with the team ending atop the points table making it to the K7 World Series.

Squads to choose from

Aravalli Guards

Ramlal Gurjar, R Rahul, Manish Singh-I, Ajay Dhaka, Rajesh Choudhary, Om H Prakash, Khushiram, Jitendra Kumar Jat, Rakesh G Kumar, Rahul Singh-I, Rohit Pancholi and Raja Khan.

Rana Pratap Raiders

Rahul Choudhary, Navpreet Singh, Jitender Yada, Dharamveer Singh, Abhishek Choudhary, Ram Kumar, Vishnu Sahu, Toseef Ahmed, Anuj Yadav, Raman Kumar, Suresh Sheshma, Richhpal Jat and Yuvraj Choudhary.

Probable Playing 7

Aravalli Guards

Ramlal Gurjar, R Rahul, Manish Singh-I, Rajesh Choudhary, Khushiram, Rohit Pancholi, Raja Khan.

Rana Pratap Raiders

Rahul Choudhary, Navpreet Singh, Abhishek Choudhary, Ram Kumar, Vishnu Sahu, Anuj Yadav, Richhpal Jat.

Match Details

Match: Aravalli Guards vs Rana Pratap Raiders, K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan.

Date & Time: December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

AAG vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AAG vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Choudhary, Navpreet Singh, Manish Singh-I, Vishnu Sahu, Khushiram, Anuj Yadav, Richhpal Jat.

Captain: Anuj Yadav | Vice-Captain: Khushiram

AAG vs RPR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Rahul, Navpreet Singh, Manish Singh-I, Vishnu Sahu, Khushiram, Anuj Yadav, Raja Khan.

Captain: Manish Singh-I | Vice-Captain: Raja Khan

