Ajay Thakur names Joginder Narwal and Surender Nada as the best defenders in PKL

Former Indian kabaddi team captain Ajay Thakur recently appeared on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram show Beyond The Mat - Season II, where he was asked to pick the best defender in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

According to him, Dabangg Delhi KC skipper Joginder Narwal and former U Mumba defender Surender Nada are the best defensive players in the league.

Ajay Thakur heaped praise on Joginder Narwal, stating that he had never seen a player like him in his life. He also labelled him as the best corner defender in Indian kabaddi history.

A raider's nightmare, watch Joginder narwal tackle like a Boss! pic.twitter.com/uqKu4qDzQf — Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) May 4, 2017

Among current PKL players, Surender Nada is the best defender: Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur is one of the most successful players in PKL history. The Iceman has scored 811 points in 115 matches while playing for the Bengaluru Bulls, the Puneri Paltan and the Tamil Thalaivas in the PKL.

When asked to pick the best defender in the PKL, Ajay Thakur replied:

"Among current PKL players, Surender Nada is the best defender. And from earlier times, I would pick Joginder Narwal. There was never a corner defender like him in India. I have never seen a player him in my life. He would score 100 out of 100 in my book. If you asked me to name the top defender from India, it would be Joginder Narwal."

Both Surender Nada and Joginder Narwal have been extremely successful in the PKL. Left-corner defender Surender Nada has scored 222 tackle points, including 16 super tackles and 19 High 5s in his PKL career.

Happy Birthday to the man with the iron grip - Surender Nada! �� pic.twitter.com/NI18IzoQMI — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Joginder Narwal has picked up 173 tackle points in 82 PKL games, with ten super tackles and two High 5s. Under his captaincy, the Dabang Delhi KC made it to their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League final last year.