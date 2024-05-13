AMK vs PKS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for AMKC Gobi vs PK Sports, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 31

AMKC Gobi will lock horns with PK Sports in the 31st match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Pool B, at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Chennai.

AMKC Gobi represents the Gobichettipalayam town in Tamil Nadu. They have several district-level players in their squad who have featured in Junior State, Senior State, and South Zone inter-university tournaments.

Some of the notable names in the raiding department include Dinesh Palanisamy and B Arunkumar. Chinadhurai Lakshmanan is expected to lead the defense with the likes of right-covers Harinivas Mahendran and Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah.

On the other hand, PK Sports Club boasts some good names who have represented their state in various tournaments, including the Junior State, Senior State, CM Trophy, etc.

Some of the important players in their lineup include raiders Abishek Jeevan and Gowtham Kumaravel, defenders Ajay Sekar and Baskaran Yuvaraj, and all-rounders Kaviyarasu Raja K M, Prasanth Raman and Gopal Prabagaran.

AMK vs PKS Match Details:

Match: AMKC Gobi vs PK Sports, Velammal Yuva Kabaddi Series - Tamil Nadu Clubs, 2024

Date and Time: May 13, 2024, Monday, 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai

Squads to choose from

AMKC Gobi

Arunkumar Balasubramaniyam, Dinesh Palanisamy, Gokulraj Arjunan, Harishjayaraj Muthukumar, Mamugi Balakrishnan, Manikandan Kumar, Manoj Senthilkumar, Arul Vishwanathan, Ragul Vetriselvan, Chinadhurai Lakshmanan, Dhasekaran Valumani, Harinivas Mahendran, Navinkumar Ganesh, Vijay Selvaraj, Sudhaker Karupanan, Gnanaabishek Shanmugaraj, Sanjai Vijayan, Sugan Murugan, V Mathanvan, Harivarathan Muniyappan

PK Sports

Abishek Jeevan, Bhararth Gopi, Gowtham Kumaravel, Krish Vikraman, Sakthi Deivasigamani, Sanjai Kumar, Poovarasan Suresh, Ranjith Shanmugan, Aravindh Kumar, Prasanth Raman, Ajay Sekar, Dinesh Vijaiyan, Baskaran Yuvaraj, Suriya Murugan, Arun Saravanan, Gopal Prabagaran, Jayakanth Jaishankar, Kaviyarasu Raja K M, Venkateshperumal Kaliyappan, Yogananthan Senthilvelan

Probable Playing 7s

AMKC Gobi

B Arunkumar, Dinesh Palanisamy, Gokulraj Arjunan, Chinadhurai Lakshmanan/Vijay Selvaraj, Harinivas Mahendran, Sugan Murugan, Harivarathan

PK Sports

Abishek Jeevan, Gowtham Kumaravel, Ajay Sekar, Baskaran Yuvaraj, Kaviyarasu Raja K M, Prasanth Raman, Gopal Prabagaran.

AMK vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasanth Raman, Vijay Selvaraj, Sugan Murugan, Ajay Sekar, Prabagaran Gopal, Dinesh Palanisamy

Captain: Prabagaran Gopal | Vice-captain: Vijay Selvaraj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prasanth Raman, Chinadhurai Lakshmananj, Ajay Sekar, Prabagaran Gopal, Abhishek-J, Balasubramaniyam Arunkumar, Dinesh Palanisamy

Captain: Prasanth Raman | Vice-captain: Balasubramaniyam Arunkumar