ARA vs HAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Aravalli Arrows vs Hampi Heroes for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 14

Aravalli Arrows take on Hampi Heroes in the 14th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Monday, January 15.

The Arrows bagged one win and suffered a defeat and occupy the eighth position, with five points, in the standings. They started their season with a 30-21 defeat to Murthal Magnet before retuning to winning ways over the same opposition, 34-32.

Meanwhile, the Heroes are second rank in the points table with a win and a loss, bagging seven points. They also started their campaign with a defeat, losing 27-26 to Vijayanagara Veers, before beating Periyar Panthers 39-16.

Match Details

Match: Aravalli Arrows vs Hampi Heroes, Match 14, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 15, 2024; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Aravalli Arrows

Aftab Khan, Akram Babu Khan, Amit Singh, Anuj Singhodia, Ayaaz Sharif, Bhagat Singh, Brajpal Singhgour, Chetan Choudhary, Dev Gurjar, Gopal Singh, Hariom Choudhary, Jaiveer, Jaswat Yadav, Kahnaram Bana, Kanaram Choudhary, Kapil Gurjar, Lokesh Ghosliya, M Tabis Khan, Monu Kumar, Monu Verma, Nakul Saini, Navpreet Singh, Nitin Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pradeep Singh, Pravin Kumar, Prem Bhadu, Rohit Beniwal, Rohit Pancholi, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Sharma, Sonu Sheroan, Yuvraj Choudhary

Hampi Heroes

Abhishek Panwar, Ajay Yadav, Amit Kumar Rathee, Anuj Negi, Ayush Kumar, Bharath Ram, Chetan Rathod, Deva Nathan P, Gagan Gowda, Gautam Singh, Gourav Mahesh, Harish Ranganath, Hruthik Lp, Kapoor Sehrawat, Karambir Thakur, Kenchappa Chandaki, Kiran Bs, Kunal Tanwar, Madhu Kaveerappa, Narsimhamurthy R, Nikhil Nagar, Rahul Rathee, Rohit Mawai, Rupesh Sahu, S Krishna Kumar, Sachin Sc, Sai Prasad, Sawan Khatri, Shantanu Kumar Singh, Shashank B, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Somesh Kalasannavar, Sonu Rathee, Sudarshan B, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunil Ganesh N, Sunny Bhati, Suraj Choudhary, Teja Naik, Vikram Randhir, Vineet Mavi, Vinod Sandimani, Vishal Kumar, Vishal Tongad, Vishwas Pyarelal, Vivek Kumar

Probable Playing 7s

Aravalli Arrows

Anuj Yadav, Chetan Choudhary, Anuj Saini, Yuvraj Choudhary, Rakesh Singh, Jasveer Singh Nirwan, Vishnu Sharma

Hampi Heroes

Someshwara Darshan, Rakesh Gowda, Chethan Nayak, Pradeep Pujari, Hareesha T Puttaswamaiah, Shreyas Kumar, Yashwanth

ARA vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Saini, Jasveer Singh, Shreyas Kumar, Chethan Nayak, Chetan Choudhary, Rakesh Gowda, Someshwara Darshan

Captain: Someshwara Darshan Vice-Captain: Chetan Choudhary

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hareesha T Puttaswamaiah, Jasveer Singh, Chethan Nayak, Chetan Choudhary, Rakesh Gowda, Someshwara Darshan, Vishnu Sharma

Captain: Rakesh Gowda Vice-Captain: Chethan Nayak