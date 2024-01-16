Aravalli Arrows will lock horns with Periyar Panthers in the 24th contest of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Wednesday, January 17.

Aravalli Arrows are in the seventh position with two wins and as many losses, carrying 11 points from four games. Their campaign started with a loss over Murthal Magnets by 21-30. Later, they bagged their first win of the season in the second game over Maurya Mavericks by 34-32.

They continued their winning momentum in the third game with a victory over Hampi Heroes by 32-26. However, they suffered a defeat over Vijayanagara Veers by 25-28.

Periyar Panthers are one spot below at eighth rank with two wins and one defeat, bagging 11 points. They started the competition with a win over Maurya Mavericks by 32-38. In their second game, they bagged a defeat over Hampi Heroes by 16-39. However, they made a strong comeback in the third game by 31-19 against Panchala Pride.

Match Details

Match: Aravalli Arrows vs Periyar Panthers, Match 24, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Aravalli Arrows

Aftab Khan, Akram Babu Khan, Amit Singh, Anuj Singhodia, Ayaaz Sharif, Bhagat Singh, Brajpal Singhgour, Chetan Choudhary, Dev Gurjar, Gopal Singh, Hariom Choudhary, Jaiveer, Jaswat Yadav, Kahnaram Bana, Kanaram Choudhary, Kapil Gurjar, Lokesh Ghosliya, M Tabis Khan, Monu Kumar, Monu Verma, Nakul Saini, Navpreet Singh, Nitin Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pradeep Singh, Pravin Kumar, Prem Bhadu, Rohit Beniwal, Rohit Pancholi, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Sharma, Sonu Sheroan, Yuvraj Choudhary.

Periyar Panthers

Anand Yadav, Ankit Bhati, Ankit Kumar, Aryadeep Deshwal, Gaurav Bansal, Keshram Nagar, Kuldeep Kumar, Lucky Kumar, Mahendra Yadav, Nikhil Solanki, Rachit Yadav, Rajdeep Kumar, Robin Kumar, Ronik Singh, Sachin Gour, Shaurya Bahadhur, Venod Thakur.

Probable Playing Seven

Aravalli Arrows

Vishnu Sharma, Yuvraj Choudhary, Jasveer Singh Nirwan, Anuj Yadav, Chetan Choudhary, Anuj Saini, Rakesh Singh

Periyar Panthers

Ashish Bhati, Krishan Mavai, Gaurav Bansal, Ankit Bhati, Shiv Nagar, Rachit Yadav, Abhishek Nagar

ARA vs PEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Saini, Jasveer Singh Nirwan, Gaurav Bansal, Chetan Choudhary, Anuj Yadav, Vishnu Sharma, Ashish Bhati

Captain: Chetan Choudhary Vice-Captain: Vishnu Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jasveer Singh Nirwan, Gaurav Bansal, Chetan Choudhary, Rakesh Singh, Yuvraj Choudhary, Vishnu Sharma, Ashish Bhati

Captain: Ashish Bhati Vice-Captain: Jasveer Singh Nirwan