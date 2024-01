Aravalli Arrows (ARA) lock horns with Tadoba Tigers (TAT) in the 28th game of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Thursday.

The Arrows are fourth in the standings with two wins, two losses and a tie, bagging 14 points. They registered wins over Maurya Mavericks (34-32), and Hampi Heroes (32-26) and suffered defeats to Murthal Magnets (21-30) and Vijayanagara Veers (25-28). They tied their game against Periyar Panthers (27-27).

Meanwhile, the Tigers are carrying the wooden spoon after failing to bag a win in five games. Their defeats came against Sindh Sonics (21-33), Himalayan Tahrs (18-42), Palani Tuskers (16-37), Murthal Magnets (30-45) and Panchala Pride (28-40)

Match Details

Match: Aravalli Arrows vs Tadoba Tigers, Match 28, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 18, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Aravalli Arrows (ARA)

Aftab Khan, Akram Babu Khan, Amit Singh, Anuj Singhodia, Ayaaz Sharif, Bhagat Singh, Brajpal Singhgour, Chetan Choudhary, Dev Gurjar, Gopal Singh, Hariom Choudhary, Jaiveer, Jaswat Yadav, Kahnaram Bana, Kanaram Choudhary, Kapil Gurjar, Lokesh Ghosliya, M Tabis Khan, Monu Kumar, Monu Verma, Nakul Saini, Navpreet Singh, Nitin Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pradeep Singh, Pravin Kumar, Prem Bhadu, Rohit Beniwal, Rohit Pancholi, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Sharma, Sonu Sheroan, Yuvraj Choudhary

Tadoba Tigers (TAT)

Adarsh Sajgotra, Ahitsham Wani, Ajay Kumar, Aman Lalotra, Amir Hussan Bhat, Ankit Dhull, Arjun Rathee, Drubh Singh, Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ali Bhat, Karambir Thakur, Kifayat- Ul Ishaq Bhat, Nagendra Rathore, Ravinder Singh, Ridham Sharma, Rohit Singh, Saddam Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Wasem Bhatt

Probable Playing 7s

Aravalli Heroes (ARA)

Anuj Yadav, Rakesh Singh, Anuj Saini, Jasveer Singh Nirwan, Yuvraj Choudhary, Vishnu Sharma, Chetan Choudhary

Tadoba Tigers (TAT)

Amrit Singh, Rajan Manhas, Laxman Lal, Sandeep Singh, Kifayat Ul Ishaq Bhat, Karan Kumar, Johny Kumar

ARA vs TAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Saini, Jasveer Singh Nirwan, Rajan Manhas, Chetan Choudhary, Amrit Singh, Anuj Yadav, Vishnu Sharma

Captain: Chetan Choudhary Vice-Captain: Vishnu Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Saini, Rajan Manhas, Chetan Choudhary, Amrit Singh, Anuj Yadav, Vishnu Sharma, Yuvraj Choudhary

Captain: Anuj Yadav Vice-Captain: Anuj Saini