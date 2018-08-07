Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about the Thailand men's and women's kabaddi teams

Kabaddi in Thailand started as the Princess of Thailand, Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was highly inspired by the game's ethnicity and gameplay. Back then when Asian Games 1998 was held in Bangkok, the Princess inaugurated the opening encounter between India and Pakistan. Since then, the Princess has devoted herself to inspiring high school and university students to adapt Kabaddi sincerely.

An official announcement from the Kabaddi Association of Thailand revealed 12-member men's and women's squads for the upcoming Jakarta Asian Games 2018. Veteran player Khomsan Thongkam will lead the men's side after a successful outing at the Kabaddi World Cup 2016.

Alisa Limsamran, who led Thailand to their silver medal in 2010 Asian Games, might lead the side once again. However, the official announcement for women's captain hasn't been done yet. Somprash Phonchoo will be the national team's manager, who's also the secretary of the Kabaddi Association of Thailand.

Thailand Kabaddi Team mostly comprise students from high schools and universities.

The Thailand men's team has failed to leave an impression at the Asian Games so far. When they participated in the 1998 Asian Games, they failed to win any medal as they stood on the 5th position. Till 2014, Thailand Kabaddi withdrew their participation, but in Asian Games 2014 held in Incheon, they were eliminated in the group stage as they could only manage to win a single game against Bangladesh in a tight encounter (37-36) and lost their two games versus India and Pakistan.

However, the women's kabaddi team has been outstanding ever since the game was brought in the women's category in 2010. In the Asian Games 2010, the women's team went on to the final and won the silver medal in their first ever outing, after they were defeated by India (28-14). In the 2014 Asian Games, the Thai women's team won the bronze medal and has left a high reputation after the Indian women's team.

Thailand's kabaddi took the world by storm when they were the table toppers of Group B in the Kabaddi World Cup 2016. Army-man Khomsan Thongkam took a brigade of young university students and beat teams like Kenya and Poland to enter into the semi-finals of KWC 2016.

Khomsan ended the tournament as the second highest raider with 56 raid points. In the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2017, both men's and women's teams couldn't grab a play-off spot, but had put up great sportsmanship and decent gameplay.

Thai Kabaddi Team was aggressive on the mat in terms of defending, but humble outside of their encounters.

Here's a look at the men's and women's squads of Thailand Kabaddi:

Men's Squad:

• Khomsan Thongkam (C)

• Santi Bunchoet

• Pramot Saising

• Phuwanai Wannasaen

• Sasithan Rungsawang

• Kittichai Kanket

• Khunakon Chanjaroen

• Rittichai Jaisai

• Worawut Chuaikoed

• Teerasak Khunsan

• Janwit Diskanan

• Somboon Asa

Women's Squad:

• Alisa Limsamran

• Kannika Munmai

• Charinda Yindee

• Komontip Suwanchana

• Namfon Kangkeeree

• Atchara Puang-Ngern

• Naleerat Ketsara

• Saowapa Chueakhao

• Wassana Rachmaner

• Nuntarat Nuntakitkoson

• Panthida Khamthat

• Bencharat Khwanchai